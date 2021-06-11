5 Best Places For Weekend Getaways From Delhi Amidst The COVID-19 Pandemic

Best Time to visit: Though the weather is quite pleasant all round the year, usually people visit Pushkar from the month of October to March and they generally avoid visiting the city during summer and monsoon. However, monsoon season of the town offers a beautiful view which starts from the month of July and ends in the month of September. The city experiences quite humid conditions during monsoon. *As per the latest guidelines issued by the Rajasthan State government, till further notice it is mandatory for all guests/travellers from other States entering the State of Rajasthan to provide a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR report (test taken within 72 hours from the date of travel) at the time of entering the State. 3) Kasauli Nestled in the picturesque hills of Himachal Pradesh, the quaint little town of Kasauli boasts of a tranquil atmosphere and rich cultural heritage. It is flecked with beautiful colonial structures such as Christ Church and Baptist Church and other reminiscents of the colonial era. Kasauli is an attractive mix of scenic hiking trails, snow-clad mountains and lush landscape. The hill station is a hiker’s paradise and nature lover’s nest that is adorned with the unrivalled charm of its majestic Himalayan vistas. Enveloped with utmost peace, it makes for one of the best weekend getaways from the hustle and bustle of life.

Places to visit and things to do:

Gilbert Trail : A perfect place for an exciting long 1.5 km hike and an exquisite view.

Kasauli Tibetian Market and Mall Road : Induldge into a shopping spree with a plethora of Tibetan local shops in this beautiful valley.

Gurkha Fort: This fort has a lot of stories of its own to tell, some fascinating ones, reflecting ruinous appeal, the fort always promises to intrigue people.

Christ Church : This Church is one of the most serene places and a colonial marvel to visit in Kasauli.

Timber Trail : A thrilling ropeway ride, encompassing the valleys' scenic sights providing the Bird Eye view.

Best Time to visit:

The best time to visit Kasauli is during the summer season when the days are pleasant, and the sky, clear. However, if you love nature walks, then monsoon is also a great season to visit this quaint hill-station. The rainfall here is scanty and intermittent, and the terrain looks mystical under the cloudy skies.

*In view of the ongoing COVID-19 situation in the state, the Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday decided to extend the state-wide lockdown till June 14. The peak tourist season in Himachal starts in April and ends in June but the deadly second wave of COVID-19 has forced the government to impose a state-wide lockdown.

4) Agra

Agra offers its visitors a discovery of the beautiful era which dates back to a rich history, reflected in its numerous monuments dotted in and around the city. The earliest citation for Agra comes from the mythological era, where the epic Mahabharata refer Agra as ‘Agravana’ meaning paradise in Sanskrit. It was when Shah Jahan descended the Mughal throne that Agra reached the zenith of architectural beauty.

Places to visit and things to do:

Taj Mahal : One of the seven wonders of the world, the Taj Mahal stands tall at the south bank of the river Yamuna in Agra. Taj Mahal or the “icon of love” is one of the best places to visit in Agra and the most popular tourist destinations in India.

Agra Fort: It was one of the most important forts during the Mughal period and is one of the finest places to see in Agra today. Akbar the great called this fort his home throughout his reign.

Fatehpur Sikri: Fatehpur Sikri, a town in Agra district was once the capital of the Mughal empire. It is entirely build with sandstone and oozes out purity, and historical and traditional beauty.

Itmad-Ud-Daulah's Tomb: Mughal mausoleum on the bank of the river Yamuna – the architecture and interior of which is known to be inspired by that of Taj Mahal's as it also has traces of white marble from Rajasthan amidst the red sandstone. And for the same reason, it is also known as the "Baby Taj".

Jodhabai ka Rauza: Made for Akbar's favourite queen Jodhabai, it stands as a symbol of peaceful Hindu-Muslim relations and is the biggest palace in Fatehpur Sikri made of red sandstone like all the other palaces. Although, what makes it stand out is the blend of Gujrati elements in the architectural designs and the beautifully painted blue ceilings.

Made for Akbar’s favourite queen Jodhabai, it stands as a symbol of peaceful Hindu-Muslim relations and is the biggest palace in Fatehpur Sikri made of red sandstone like all the other palaces. Although, what makes it stand out is the blend of Gujrati elements in the architectural designs and the beautifully painted blue ceilings. Some other beautiful structures to visit in Agra include: Akbar’s Tomb, Moti Masjid, Sikandra Fort, Mehtab Bagh, wildlife SOS, Taj Nature Walk, Gurudwara Guru ka Taal, Chini ka Rauza, Dolphin Water park, Jama Masjid, Anguri Bhawan, Macchi Bhawan, Diwan-e-Aam,etc.

Best Time to visit:

The best time to visit Agra is from November through February. While prices and tourist volume will be high, you’ll avoid heavy rains and unbearable heat present during the spring and summer months.

*All passengers must download the Aarogya Setu app. Taj Mahal will be unlocked for the visitors from June 16 onwards, after almost 60 days of keeping it locked down, for 100 visitors at a time.

5) Rishikesh

Undoubtedly, Rishikesh is a hermit’s hideaway, a sage’s abode and an adventure lover’s hub. This lively city is among the holiest places of Hindus. The tranquil and sometimes raging river of Ganges flows in eternity in this holy city, providing nourishment and life to many of the earthly beings.

Things to do:

Yoga Classes

Explore sacred and religious sites

Overnight Tours

Multiday Tours

Private Site Tours

Adventure sports Camps and activities

Sightseeing

Nature and wildlife

Places to visit in Rishikesh:

Rishikesh is a treat for adventure lovers as it is filled with spots for fun and frolic activities and also the land of divine powers, spirituality and meditation.

Laxman and Ram Jhula

Tera Manzil Mandir

Shri Bharat Mandir

Triveni Ghat

The Beatles Ashram

Shivpuri

Neelkanth Mahadev Temple

Jumpin Heights

Parmarth Niketan

Muni ki Reti,

Kaudiyala

Ragunath Temple

Rishikund

Vashistha Cave

Sivananda and Omkarananda Ashram

Best time to visit:

Best time to visit Rishikesh is from February to mid-May, though the picturesque destination can be toured on any date of the calendar. Famed as the “Yoga capital of India”, tourist traffic of Rishikesh is always on a boom. Be it the dewy monsoon or spine-chilling winters this place caters to world-class rafting and camping experience all through the year.

*Considering the ongoing COVID-19 situation in the state, the covid curfew has been extended in Uttarakhand till June 15 2021. It is mandatory for all guests/travellers from other States entering the State to provide a negative Covid-19 RT PCR report (test taken within 72 hours from the date of travel) at the time of entering the State.

(By Apoorva Girdhar)