New Delhi: Who isn’t a fan of snowfall? If you too are one of those who waits for that perfect “white winter” vacation, then you have landed on the right page. Here we have listed out some of the best places in India where you can witness a fresh snowfall with your partner and make the most of this winter season. Check them out.Also Read - 5 Reasons Why Ranthambore National Park Should be Your Next Travel Spot in Winter

5 Best Places in India For Couples to Experience Snow This Winter

1. Gulmarg (Jammu and Kashmir)

Situated in the Pir Panjal in Western Himalayas, Gulmarg is absolutely breathtaking in winters. With temperatures dropping to even -8 degrees celsius in December, it’s one of the best places in India to experience snowfall. This year, the winter has already brought cheer back to the valley as tourists from across the country are arriving in droves to witness the snow-capped peaks here. Here you can enjoy skiing and also experience fun winter festival in the valley. Also Read - 5 Unconventional Places to Visit in South India For Your New Year's Vacation

2. Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh)

If you are planning a romantic escapade with your partner this Winter, then head to the Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh to create one of the most beautiful snowfall experiences. For the unversed, Tawang is home to one of the largest Buddhist monasteries in the world. It has already started snowing in Tawang and some of the best places to visit here are the stunning Nuranang falls, serene Madhuri Lake and the Sela Pass among others. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown: BMC Imposes Fresh Restrictions Ahead of Christmas, New Year as State Reports More Omicron Cases | SOPs Here

3. Manali (Himachal Pradesh)

Manali is one of the most-preferred tourist destinations in India. People throng this hill station to witness the place entirely covered in a snow blanket during winters. With icy winds, light showers and heavy snowfall, the snowcapped mountains and pine trees look nothing less than spectacular. Interestingly, you can also stay in an igloo here and enjoy every bit of your stay here in this hilly getaway.

4. Yumthang (Sikkim)

Ever visited this stunning place? If not, add this place to your travel bucket list right away. Yumthang in Sikkim experiences snowfall almost all through the year. Did you know Yumthang is popularly called ‘Valley of Flowers’ as it houses the Shingba Rhododendron Sanctuary? This sanctuary is home to 24 species of rhododendron, Sikkim’s state flower. When in Yumthang, you can experience frozen lakes, hot springs, yaks grazing and rolling meadows, surrounded by the Himalayan mountains. What else could you ask for? (Don’t forget to pack extra warm clothes!)

5. Auli (Uttarakhand)

One of the best places for skiing, Auli in Uttarakhand is perfect travel spot for adventure lovers. Watching magnificent peaks of Nanda Devi, Neelkanth, and Mana Parbat and skiing in the white snow in Auli will make your trip a complete “paisa-vasool.”