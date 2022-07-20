Maharashtra’s Dreamy Sunrise And Sunset Points: Maharashtra offers a stunning visual effect for any traveller, with endless highways winding through verdant forests and polished metropolitan streets filled with high-rise buildings. Maharashtra’s natural beauty enhances and significantly improves life. The magnificent pairing of each day’s sunrise and sunset stands out among the many other lovely gifts from nature to humanity. In an effort to find beauty wherever we go, we’ve compiled a list of Maharashtra’s most stunning sunrises and sunsets.Also Read - Horrific Video Shows Man In Nagpur Set Himself Afire Along With Wife, Son In Car

1. Lion’s Point

Your heart could skip a beat or two when you see the stunning sights of the deep valley filled with rich flora and several waterfalls. The views of the sunrise and sunset from here are mind-blowing. In a nutshell, the location is a nature lover’s ideal vacation spot. Also Read - Maharashtra: 2-Year-Old Boy Drowns on His Birthday in Swimming Pool of Bungalow in Lonavala

2. Porcupine Point

This site is worth visiting before the sun sets if you are spending the night in Matheran. Watch how everything turns golden as the sun sets behind the mountains. The orange-yellow sun sinking behind the mountains is a breathtaking sight. Also Read - In Big Blow To Uddhav Thackeray, 14 Shiv Sena MPs Join Eknath Shinde | Details Inside

3. Panorama Point

Panorama Point, another jewel in Matheran, provides 360-degree views of the environs, and the beauty there is beyond description. Travellers come here to view the magnificent sunrises and sunsets.

4. Table Point

The Table Point, a vantage point that sits atop a cliff near the ocean and the sea, is a feature of Kasheli nicknamed Devghali Beach. Here, you can see the sky’s transformation as the sun sets. The hilltop observation point was newly built and is in excellent condition.

5. Kolshet Creek

When you finish your jog in Thane, you may enjoy the sunrise at Kolshet Creek. It’s a brand-new location for nature lovers. Like other creeks, this one is not foul-smelling and is tranquil. This location is a wonderful picnic area and is not too distant from the city.

Mumbai’s sunrise and sunset mean that everything tends to get dynamic, including tall buildings, beautiful beaches, and other attractions.