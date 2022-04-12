Located just a short flight from India, Abu Dhabi is a collage of magnificent architecture, stunning beaches, traditional and cultural monuments, adventure-filled action, and high-end shopping malls. Offering the perfect blend of traditional and contemporary cultures, Abu Dhabi continues to be a holidaymaker’s paradise, promising families a world beyond their imagination this summer.Also Read - Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority Aims to Lead The Sustainable Tourism by 2025

As one of the most family‑friendly destinations in the world, Abu Dhabi truly offers something for everyone. Below is a roundup of the top things to do and see for travellers seeking their next family adventure in the bustling capital of the UAE.

Jubail Mangrove Park

The perfect place to discover, explore and learn about the native species of Abu Dhabi and spot an array of wildlife from turtles to herons. This jewel in Abu Dhabi's crown is home to meandering boardwalks allowing you to wander through the mangroves. This is a family-friendly park enhancing the importance of nature and understanding the importance of the ecological function of the city's mangroves habitat, which not only supports biodiversity and protects the Abu Dhabi coastline but also helps prevent climate change by sucking up carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases and trapping them in their flooded soils for millennia.

Warner Bros. World ™ Abu Dhabi

The world’s biggest indoor theme park – Warner Bros™ is situated in the heart of Abu Dhabi bringing some of the best experiences for the visitors. The theme park brings all the legendary cartoon characters into life – meeting Batman or catching up with Superman or wandering around with Wonder Woman, Warner Bros all within an impressive 1.65-million-square-foot theme park boasting 29 state-of-the-art rides, interactive family-friendly attractions, upbeat live entertainment, a range of dining options to suit all tastes, and exclusive shopping outlets.

Emirates Park Zoo

One of the most exciting educational places in the UAE which is now home to various animal species, including an ever-growing list of attractions and fun activities such as animal feeding, animal shows, ziplining and climbing and car adventures. The zoo was built on the premise that every guest will be able to appreciate nature all over again, after encountering new discoveries, unique experiences, and unforgettable memories, including interacting with its many farm and wild animals. Guests can also enjoy VIP experiences like breakfast with birds, breakfast with giraffes, lunch with a leopard, a crocodile experience and dinner with elephants.

The Empty Quarter

The magical Rub’ al Khali (Empty Quarter) offers the same serene silence that it did when Thesiger explored it with his Emirati and Omani companions in the 1940s, its fine golden and red sands shifting with the winds to form dunes hundreds of feet high and visible as far as the eye can see. Beautiful by day or starry night, this ever-changing expanse of desert boasts one of the world’s most luxurious hotels: the magnificent Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara.

Louvre Abu Dhabi

The iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi is the first universal museum in the Arab World, translating and fostering the spirit of openness between cultures. As one of the premier cultural institutions located in the heart of the Saadiyat Cultural District on Saadiyat Island, this art-lovers dream displays works of historical, cultural, and sociological significance, from ancient times to the contemporary era.