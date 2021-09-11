Mumbai: Any day is the best day to travel for a travel junkie; however, not many will think like that! Many of us don’t prefer to travel anywhere during the rainy season. But let me tell you something. Nature can be witnessed at its best during monsoon and there are numerous places in India where you can head to during this time of the year without a second thought.Also Read - Mumbai Rape Case: Woman, Raped & Brutally Assaulted With Iron Rod Inside Tempo, Dies

So, here in this article we have curated a list of some of the best places you can visit near Mumbai in September to make the most of this rainy season. Check them out here.

5 Best Places to Visit Near Mumbai in September

Panchgani

How many of you have been to Panchgani? Not only it is one of the best places to visit in September in Maharashtra but also the most sought after places for the newly-weds. It is located at an altitude of 1,334 meters and offers peaceful and soothing weather to the travellers where they can enjoy the fresh rain showers with a scenic view. The highlights – picturesque valleys, juicy strawberries, extraordinary weather and loads of Instagram-worthy picture locations. What else do you need? You can plan to stay there for 2 to 3 days. Some of the attractions you can explore in Panchgani include Kaas Plateau, Kate's Point, Table Land, and Mapro Garden among others.

Malshej Ghat

Away from the city’s hustle and bustle, you can go on a weekend getaway to this place with your family. Replete with eye-catching waterfalls, magnificent forts, and picturesque spots, Malshej Ghat is one of the top places to visit near Mumbai in monsoon especially for nature lovers. An ideal retreat from Mumbai, Pune, and Thane, Malshej Ghat is a must-visit place in monsoon for hikers and trekkers as well. Some of the places to explore in Malshej Ghat in September include Malshej Falls, Pimpalgaon Joga Dam, Harishchndragad and Ajoba Hill Fort among others.

Kolad

A popular adventure spot in both summer and winter, Kolad offers you a tranquil environment in monsoon months. You can head to this travellers’ popular choice to admire the beauty of its cascading waterfalls and plan a fun getaway with your family. The lush green surroundings and a perfect weather to enjoy the nature at its finest, Kolad is nothing less than a visual treat in monsoon for nature lovers as well as avid photographers. Some of the places to visit in Kolad include Tamhini Ghat Waterfalls, Bhira Dam, Ghosala Fort, Sutarwadi Lake, and Tala Fort among others.

Jawhar

For a memorable and peaceful family vacay, Jawahar near Mumbai is among the beautiful places to visit in monsoon in Maharashtra. Are you a history buff? If yes, then Jawhar is the place for you as it houses grand palaces and majestic forts. Besides, Jawhar is home to Warli, Kolcha, and Kukana tribes, which is perfect for a rich cultural experience. Go, check it out! Some of the important tourist attractions in Jawhar include Dabdaba Falls, Jai Vilas Palace, Sunset Point, Shirpamal, and Hanuman Point among others.

Nashik

Nashik is quite popular for its wines and vineyards – the most popular being the Sula. You can also explore its stunning temples and mesmerising waterfalls. It is undoubtedly one of the best places to visit in near Mumbai in the month of September. The cool winds, lush green scenery, and misty skies will instantly bring you joy and calm your soul. Plan a weekend trip to Nashik and visit its popular attractions – some of which include Sula Vineyard, Panchvati, Saptashrungi, and Nashik Caves among others.

Also, don’t forget to check the latest Covid-related travel guidelines before making your travel plans!