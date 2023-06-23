Home

We are providing you with a list of places where you can reach within a few hours and also return the same day without worrying about applying for leaves in your office or college.

Bengaluru: If you are a working individual based out of Bengaluru or even a college student and are planning a nearby trip with your friends or family, this article is for you. We are providing you with a list of places where you can reach within a few hours and also return the same day without worrying about applying for leaves in your office or college. Here is a list of places you must plan to visit to.

1. Shivagange

Shivagange is a hillock situated about 60 km from Bengaluru and is famous for its temples and natural beauty. The famous place is also called the ‘Dakshina Kashi, meaning the Kashi of the South, as it looks like a large ‘Shiva Linga’ when seen from a distance. Moreover, people chose it regularly as their favourite picnic spot. The place is not very far from the city and can be reached in one and a half hours by car.

2. Nandi Hills

Once the summer retreat destination of Tipu Sultan, the Nandi Hills are a favourite destination for birdwatchers and hikers. Moreover, the hills also have temples dating back to the great Chola empire. Situated at a height of 4851 feet above sea level, the hills are a showcase of shrines, majestic pillars, and beautifully carved arches. The place is 62 km away from Bengaluru and can be reached by car in 1 hour and 20 minutes.

3. Anthargange

Situated in the Kolar district of Karnataka, the beautiful hill range is one of the favourite destinations of people living near Bengaluru. Anthargange refers to the everlasting spring that pours through the rocks from the middle of the mountains. The name directly translates to ‘Inner Stream’ or ‘Ganges from the Deep’ in Kanada. The name literally means ‘Inner Stream’ or ‘Ganges from the Deep in Kanada. The place is located 70 km from Bengaluru and can be reached in about 1 and a half hours.

4. Avani Betta

Avani Betta is a small but beautiful village in the Kolar district of Karnataka. The place is known for its Mata Sita temple, which is situated on a hilltop in the region. The Sita temple is designed in the Dravidian style of architecture and is particularly a part of the Ramalingeshwara Group of Temples. The famous place is located nearly 95 km away from Bengaluru and can be reached in 2 hours.

5. Channapatna

In his Man Ki Baat episode a few years ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about the locally made toys of Channapatna, and from then on, the popularity of the place has only gone up. The town is famous for its colourful Indian toys and is also called the Toy Land Of Karnataka.

