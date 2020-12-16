The most gorgeous country of South-east Asia, Thailand attracts millions of tourists from the world over every year. Thailand, officially known as Kingdom of Thailand is known for its pristine beaches, picturesque view, Thai cuisine, crystal clear ocean, lush greenery and much more. There’s more to this stunning island than meets the eye. Also Read - Thailand Trip Cost: This is The Least Amount of Money You Need in Your Bank Account if You're Planning to Visit The Country

There are endless things that you can do in Thailand, we present you exciting line-up of the most gorgeous, loved and hard-to-miss tourist spots in the Land of Smiles.

1. The Grand Palace, Bangkok: This tourist destination in Bangkok is one of the most visited tourist places in Thailand and is a treat to the eyes. It is known for its grandeur, architecture and regal history. Here, you can also explore other magnificent buildings including the Temple of the Emerald Buddha (Wat Phra Kaew).

2. Phang Nga Bay: If you’ve seen James Bond movie, this island will look familiar to you. This place is famous for spectacular scenery with limestone cliffs rising out of green water. Here you can explore the unexplored caves.

3. Koh Samui: The second largest island of Thailand, this island has tropical beaches, lush greenery, retreats, and famous Wat Phra Yai Temple.

4. Phi Phi Islands: If you want to witness stunning white beaches, then Phi Phi islands, part of Krabi province is the place to be. Here you can witness blue-green waters, limestone formation and rolling hills. It turns into a party town during the night, this island is also famous for its shopping areas.

5. Doi Suthep: Situated in the city of Chiang Mai, the Wat Phra That Doi Suthep temple is gorgeous place to be at if you are peace and tranquility. It is surrounded by 100 square miles of Natural Park. This spiritual place has a spectacular water falls which flows along with the mountains.

Now that, Thailand has rolled out Special Tourist Visa for the traveller, now is it the best time to explore the Land of Smiles.