New Delhi: From breathtaking beaches, dense jungles, picturesque spots to beautiful wildlife sanctuaries, Odisha is a state that makes way for some of the stunning views and interesting travel memoirs that one should not miss out on. Your winter vacation can become adventurous and full of zing with a trip to one of these wildlife sanctuaries in Odisha. From exotic migratory birds, herd of elephants, tigers to leopards and more, you have a chance to witness wildlife at its best. Check them out.

5 Best Wildlife Sanctuaries in Odisha For The Nature Lovers

1. Hadagarh Wildlife Sanctuary

Hadahgarh Wildlife Sanctuary, located around 20 kilometres from Bhadrak in the Kendujhar district in Odisha, is home to numerous exotic flora and fauna including leopards, fishing cats, jungle cats, pangolin, hyena, wolf, porcupine and tigers among others. It sprawls across an area of 191.6 square kilometres and the Salandi River passes through the forest, which is its lifeline. This one is a popular tourist spot in the state and winter is the best time to be here.

2. Satkosia Tiger Reserve

The next one on the list is one of the lesser-known beauties of Odisha. Bestride by a breathtaking gorge and cut by the great Mahanadi River, lies one of the most famous natural spots of Odisha—the Satkosia Gorge Sanctuary. For nature lovers and travel buffs, this is a must-visit sanctuary in Odisha. Other than tigers, the reserve is also a breeding centre for fresh water crocodiles, gharial and mugger.

3. Simlipal National Park

Want a dreamy affair with nature? If yes, then head to Simlipal National Park in Odisha. The second-largest ecosystem in Asia, Simlipal National Park is replete with dense forests, vast expanse of grassy lands, roaring tigers, fleeing deer and flying squirrels among other beautiful things of nature, which make it a must-visit tourist place in the state. Fun fact – the park derives its name from an abundance of red semul trees!

4. Sunabeda Wildlife Sanctuary

The popular Sunabeda Wildlife Sanctuary is a Proposed Tiger Reserve which is home to a wide variety of exotic wildlife. You’d be able to spot a host of wildlife here including tigers, swamp deer, leopards, gaurs, sloth bear, barking deer and many more. You can also spot the common langur and rhesus monkeys. Among the birds, the sanctuary houses vultures, hill mynah, patridge, and pea fowls among others. This sanctuary also forms the catchment area of the Jonk River. which drains through the northern half of the forests. The sanctuary is also home to some of the stunning waterfalls.

5. Kotagarh Wildlife Sanctuary

Situated in Odisha’s Kandhmal district, the Kotagarh Wildlife Sanctuary is widely known for its elephants, antelope and tiger population. The sanctuary might not feature in the list of most-visited sanctuaries in India; however, if you are looking for an offbeat destination to travel this winter, then Kotagarh Wildlife Sanctuary is definitely the place to be. The sanctuary is home to elephants, tigers, nilgai, chital, and wild boars among others.