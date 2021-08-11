New Delhi: The country that we live in never ceases to amaze me. From picturesque locations, breathtaking beaches, scenic mountains to captivating flower valleys, India is nothing less than a traveller’s paradise!Also Read - Uttarakhand Valley of Flowers Opens For Tourists: Timings, Covid Guidelines And More

If you are someone who loves the idea of exploring green meadows, beautiful multi-coloured flowers, offbeat trekking destinations and more, then we have got you covered. Also Read - Why You Must Visit The Valley of Flowers in June

Here we have curated a list of some of the lesser-known stunning flower valleys in India that you shouldn’t miss exploring! Check them out here and don’t forget to add them to your travel bucket list. Also Read - Prez visits Statue of Unity, to lay foundation for railway stn

5 Breathtaking Flower Valleys in India We Bet You Did Not Know About

Valley of Flowers in Uttarakhand

This is one of the popular flower valleys in India, that we have on the list! How to get to this mesmerizing place? Well, to reach here, you have to go through a 17 km-long trek from Gobindghat village in Uttarakhand. The valley of flowers in Uttarakhand, which is popular among the trekkers, is part of the Nanda Devi Biosphere reserve which is one of UNESCO’s World Network of Biosphere Reserves.

Here, you will find an immense diversity of flora such as the Himalayan maple, the blue Himalayan poppy, Brahmakamal, marigold, rhododendron, daisies, primulas, orchids, wallach’s cobra lilies and much more. Once you reach there, you can also make a visit to the Hemkund Gurudwara and the Nanda Devi national park which are nearby tourist attractions.

Where: Gobindghat, Uttarakhand

Best time to visit: June to September

Munnar Valley in Kerala

This one is popularly known as the honeymooner’s paradise. Planning a trip here in the month of August will be nothing less than surreal as you can witness green meadows layered with spectacular lavender-coloured flowers, known as Neelakurinji. Did you know they bloom only once in every 12 years? The lavender lush is totally worth exploring. This year, it has bloomed again! Strobilanthes Kunthiana, known as Neelakurinji and Kurinji in Malayalam and Tamil, is a shrub that is found in the Shola forests of the Western Ghats in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Where: Idukki district, Kerala

Best time to visit: August to October

Also Read | World’s Rarest Flower, Neelakurinji, That Blooms Only Once in 12 Years Covers Kerala in Hues of Blue

Dzukou Valley in Nagaland

Ever heard of this one? Situated at 2452 mts above sea level, this lesser-known gem is located near the Nagaland-Manipur border. If you are looking for some time away from the city’s hustle and bustle, and want to only revel in the nature’s mesmerising beauty, this is the place to go! Interestingly, Dzükou lily is found only here in Nagaland. Other species of flowers that you can explore include aconitums, euphorbias, rhododendrons and much more.

Now, how to get to this valley? Well, you can trek from Viswema village (located 22 km south of Kohima, the capital of Nagaland) or one from Zakhama village ( located 18 km south of Kohima).

Where: Nagaland – Manipur border

Best time to visit: June to September

Kaas Plateau in Maharashtra

Synonym of breathtaking? Well, that is Kaas Plateau in Maharashtra for you! Why such a unique name you ask? That’s because this stunning place gets its name from the Kaasa flower, which is the most common species found here. For the uninitiated, this is a UNESCO world heritage site.

It houses more than 850 species of flowers including orchids, toothbrush orchid, Indian arrowroot, Dipcadi flower, tropical sundew, Y-tura and many more. This scenic flower valley is a three-hour drive from Pune city and makes for a perfect weekend getaway with friends and family. In fact, you can also drive to the nearby Kaas lake or Vajrai and Thoseghar waterfalls when visiting the plateau.

Where: Satara district, Maharashtra

Best time to visit: Late August to September

Yumthang Valley in Sikkim

This one here is truly a nature lover’s paradise! If you are looking for a sheer bliss, some quiet time and nothing but pretty blooms to give you company, pack your bags right away to Yumthang valley in Sikkim. Situated at 3596 mts above sea level, this stunning valley boasts of spectacular flower landscape, yaks, hot springs and what not!

It features exotic varieties of flowers including Cinquefoils, Rhododendrons, Iris, Poppies, Louseworts, Primroses, and Cobra-lilies among others. Interestingly, the valley also consists of the Shingba Rhododendron Sanctuary, and hence you’ll find more than 24 varieties of this beautiful flower here. Please note that this place remains closed from December to March due to heavy snowfall; however, it makes for the perfect travel destination during summer.

Where: North Sikkim

Best time to visit: late-February to mid-June

Also, don’t forget to check the latest Covid-19 guidelines on government websites, which may change depending upon the Covid situation, before making your plan to the valley of your choice!