People are living longer into their elderly years in places all across the world. These thriving communities don't have any hidden fountains of youth, but they do share some secrets. Locals in regions where lifespan prevails consume healthy, primarily healthy diets, engage in daily low-impact exercises, prioritise family and faith, and seek out plenty of time to enjoy the simple pleasures of life, such as resting or bright weather.

Here are 5 countries where people live longer:

1. Japan

With an average life expectancy of 85.3 years, Japan is one of the world's longest-living countries. According to the World Health Organization, Japanese individuals can live 75 years of their lives perfectly well and without disabilities. Healthy diets, frequent activity levels, and working comprehensive years are among the variables that may contribute to the island nation's longevity.

2. Canada

According to the national library of medicine, Canada has the seventh longest life expectancy for males and the eleventh highest life expectancy for women, which is comparable to other wealthy industrialised countries. Aside from leading a healthy lifestyle, Canadians enjoy a longer life expectancy due to their connection and affection for one another.

3. Greece

Greece, like many other areas around the world, has contributed to an amazing lifespan. In Greece, males have an average life expectancy of 78.7 years and females have an average life expectancy of 83.7 years, with a total life expectancy of 81.2 years. Grecians are also active, and they make time in their everyday lives to mingle with friends and family, walk in the sun, and sleep.

4. Singapore

In this small but populous Southeast Asian country, life expectancy has increased in lockstep with rising economic affluence during the last three decades. Seniors are respected as the leaders of their families and communities, making them feel wanted and important. Singapore’s health-care system emphasises therapeutic and preventive treatment, resulting in people living longer and better lives.

5. Costa Rica

The Costa Ricans who have lived the longest credit their cause for living, which gives them a strong vision. In addition, the Caribbean nation enjoys bright, tropical weather and top-notch healthcare. The people who live there are the healthiest and longest-lived on the earth. According to macrotrends, Costa Rica’s life expectancy in 2022 will be 80.75 years, up 0.23 percent from 2021.

