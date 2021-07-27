International Travel Update: As the Covid-19 situation is somewhat stable in the country, many foreign countries have opened up their borders for travellers from India. Interestingly, as a piece of good news for international travellers and students, many countries are now allowing entry to the Indian travellers on tourist visas. However, the travellers need to produce negative COVID RT-PCR test report, adhere to Covid safety protocols and guidelines.Also Read - 7 Perfect Staycations Near Delhi For 'Working From Home' Amid Covid-19

5 Countries Where Unvaccinated Indians Can Now Fly to With a Negative Covid Test

Maldives

As you all know, Maldives opened its borders for travellers from South Asian countries including India from July 15 onwards. The travellers need to carry a negative COVID-19 PCR test report before entry to the island nation. Time to fly to the beaches and the clear blue waters! Go, pack your bags.

Russia

Good news is that Russia has now opened its borders to Indians; however, travellers need to adhere to several Covid-related guidelines to enter into the nation.

For entry to Russia:

You need to have an invitation from a government-mandated tourist agency.

You must apply for a tourist visa that is valid for up to 30 days for single entry or double entry.

Also, travellers need to produce a negative RT-PCR test report on arrival. Test must be done within 72 hours prior to arrival.

You will also have to undergo an on-spot Covid test on arrival. Those testing positive will be transferred to a COVID testing facility.

Russia has recently witnessed surge in Covid cases, hence the Covid-related travel guidelines may change anytime. Please get yourself updated with the latest travel protocols before making your travel plans!

Turkey

The travellers from India need to keep in mind that they will have to undergo a mandatory institutional quarantine of 14 days on arrival. After the quarantine period, the travellers will have to undergo a COVID test. If the test comes out as negative, then they will be permitted to leave the quarantine facility. FYI, for Turkey, the cost of flight tickets are expensive than usual now.

Serbia

Please note that travellers from India to Serbia will need to carry a negative COVID-19 report on arrival. Importantly, the test must be taken 48 hours before the time of departure. Only limited flights are operating to Serbia now from India. Go, satiate your wanderlust!

Egypt

For travellers arriving in Egypt from countries where cases of Covid-19 Delta variant have emerged, including India, they will need to undergo a rapid test on arrival. Travellers need to undergo the 15-minute DNA test, called ID NOW, for entry to the country irrespective of valid Vaccination Certificate and RT-PCR negative test report that they carry with them. If tested positive, another RT-PCR test would be done by airport quarantine authorities. If the RT-PCR report also is positive, the passengers are sent to a designated hospital for further tests. Then, passengers bound to Egypt and transit passengers will be allowed entry only when the test reports are negative.

Please get yourself updated with the latest Covid situation whenever you make plans for your long-pending international trip!