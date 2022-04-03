Planning for a romantic and easy-breezy getaway? Wait longer. As people are planning trips for their spring break, covid-19 virus has some other plans. Here’s a list of countries you must avoid travelling to due to increase in virus infection and changes in their travel protocols.Also Read - Jammu Kashmir Department of Tourism Hosts 7-Day Long Food Festival at The Tulip Garden - See Stunning Visuals

Israel

Israel is one of the countries reporting an increase in COVID cases. According to reports, more than 14,000 new cases are reported on a daily basis, which is one of the reasons why the country has decided to postpone relaxing travel rules.

Greece

Despite the fact that Greece has opened its borders to travel, all arrivals must produce a negative RT-PCR test report that is no more than 72 hours old or an antigen test report was taken within 48 hours of arrival. According to reports, the country reports more than 20000 new infections per day on average.

France

Vaccinated travellers are no longer required to be tested before departure, and their proof of full vaccination expedites their entry into France, regardless of their country of origin. Those who have not been immunised, however, must still provide negative test results in order to enter the country. France is also experiencing an increase in hospitalisations, with more than 20,000 cases reported per day on average.

United Kingdom

Following a positive COVID test, the UK relaxed all COVID-related restrictions and waived the requirement for self-isolation. The country now reports an average of 70,000 new infections per day, according to reports.

Italy

Throughout all COVID waves, Italy has been one of the world’s most severely affected countries. According to the most recent news reports, daily COVID cases in the country are on the rise again, with an average of around 70,000 cases per day. Indoors, one must maintain social distance and wear a mask.

