New Delhi: A melange of authentic cuisines in the hills at the backdrop of the ringed glaciers, picturesque canvas of the Himalayas and pristine rivers is something to die for! Who wouldn't want an uninhibited view of the Gangetic River valley while dining at a rooftop restaurant in Rishikesh? Sounds fun right?

Well, the Leisure Hotels Group (LHG), a prominent experiential hospitality chain with 26 hotels properties across four states has launched a lucrative culinary experience for the travellers called, "Distinguished Dining Experiences". The hospitality group has launched five destination restaurants at its resorts at Nainital, Corbett National Park, Rishikesh and Haridwar in the State of Uttarakhand and at Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh. Scroll down for more details.

Besides, an interesting concept called the "Curated Himalayan Fare", by LHG, across these eateries at The Walnut Café in the "Naini Retreat" at Nainital; The Kosi Deck in "The Riverview Retreat" at Corbett National Park, The Travel Diaries Café in "The Hideaway Bedzzz" at Rishikesh, The Patio in "Ganga Lahari" at Haridwar and The Viceroy Diner in Adivaha at Dharamsala are perfect for your leisure getaway.

Speaking on this, Vibhas Prasad, Director, Leisure Hotels Group said, “Our food experience has always been our forte. It is one of the reasons why our guests visit our properties time and again. Our dining experiences are specially curated by our Chefs with emphasis on local fare and are indigenous to their locations to be able to offer our guests authentic flavours, not to mention varied International flavours which are already offered”.

Besides these new launches, the menus & dining experiences at both “The Manor” hotels in Bareilly & Kashipur cities in Uttar Pradesh are being reinvented with new flavours and presentation for unique F&B experiences. Leisure Hotels Group is also introducing signature hot & cold beverage menus across its leisure and business Hotels. Do check them out!

These new “fancy dining experiences” by Leisure Hotels Group are a must try. Check them out:

The Naini Retreat in Nainital , a colonial heritage property has launched The Walnut Café. This alfresco eatery under the 150-year-old walnut tree is a suspended wooden deck offering a stupendous view of Naini Lake & the town just below it. The Walnut Café will offer a signature Himalayan menu offering gourmet experiences that range from North-western frontier all the way till Burma is being introduced.

The Riverview Retreat at Corbett National Park has launched The Kosi Deck. Located on the banks of river Kosi, this alfresco river-view diner offers authentic flavours of Regional Cuisine besides international street food as well as cross-counter interaction with a live kitchen, a key experience while at Corbett.

The Hideaway Bedzzz in Rishikesh has launched The Travel Diaries Café that offers Indian, Mediterranean & Himalayan fare. This rooftop restaurant provides an uninhibited 240-degree view of the Gangetic River valley at Rishikesh.

Ganga Lahari at Har-ki-Pauri, in Haridwar has launched The Patio, a terrace restaurant with the panoramic view of the Ganges One can experience the sight of the Ganges as it flows below this terrace restaurant. The Patio showcases cuisine from locations along the Ganges originating in the greater Himalayas until it embraces the Bay of Bengal. Menu at "The Patio" pays tribute to the mighty rivers.

The 200-year-old colonial property Adivaha at Dharamsala has launched "Viceroy Diner" introducing a highly curative menu with both International and authentic Himachali Fare. The Viceroy Diner offers poetic views of the snow-clad Dhauladhar range. One can feast one's eyes on the views and the food simultaneously.

“These restaurants are in keeping with Leisure Hotel Group’s vision to continue creating unique dining experiences for their guests at all their properties,” added Prasad.