The Beaches of Goa:

Nothing compares to a long, calming trip to the beach, especially in a place like Goa. Its sandy shores– which offer not only relaxation but also food and water sports– are a perfect place to kick back during your holidays.

Some of the most famous beaches here include Colva Beach, Dona Paula Beach, and Morjim beach, but there are several other ones just as beautiful and welcoming all throughout the state.

If you are one to enjoy sunbathing in soft sand, parasailing in crisp air, and eating the most delicious food, Goa is the place for you!

The Nature of Jammu & Kashmir

From its mighty mountains to its sparkling lakes, Kashmir’s natural beauty is unparalleled. It is a heaven for photographers, wildlife-fanatics, and adventure sports-loving teenagers alike. Visiting places in Jammu and Kashmir such as Gulmarg, Shimla, and Srinagar will sweep you off your feet, as they are packed with beauty, history, and activity. Some popular things to do here include heritage walks, wildlife tours, skiing and boat-riding. Perfect for teenagers in search of paradise!

The Jungles of Ranthambore

What is more exciting than the chance to see a tiger in its natural habitat? Little to nothing, which is why visiting Ranthambore will be an unforgettable experience for you. It is the perfect spot for those intrigued by nature and wildlife because of its thrilling safaris.

Not only will you be awe-struck at the sight of Ranthambore’s flora and fauna, you might also be delighted to know that there are many opportunities nearby to sightsee and taste mouth-watering food.

The Art Scene in Kochi

Although you might know Kerala for its stunning nature and delectable food, you must also explore its striking art. One of its cities, Kochi, has become a hotspot for artists. Aside from its many art galleries and hubs, you can explore the Kochi Muziris Biennale, the biggest contemporary art festival in Asia (starting in December 2022). To all teenagers keen on losing themselves in the arts, plan your visit to Kochi soon!

The City of Mumbai

Interested in exploring a bustling, active city? Look no further than Mumbai. With its diverse range of activities, it is a place wherein you cannot get bored. In Mumbai, you have the chance to visit a myriad of restaurants, markets, malls, museums, and more! Although the rains in June and July are heavy, there is still much to do in the city, indoors and outdoors. It is a perfect place for those wanting fun, entertainment, and relaxation.