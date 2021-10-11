New Delhi: October is the month of several festivities and it is the best time to indulge in loads of fun and frolic, laughter and happiness. This year we have a long weekend coming up during Dussehra and what better than taking a trip to some exciting place with your near and dear ones around your city?Also Read - New Covid Travel Rules in UK from Today. What it Means For Travellers From India?

Here, we have curated a list of some of the most exciting and offbeat destinations around Delhi, that you can explore on your long Dussehra weekend. Check them out.

5 Exciting And Offbeat Places to Visit Near Delhi on Long Dussehra Weekend

Alwar

This place in Rajasthan is nestled in the lap of the green hills of the Aravalli range, and is home to magnificent palaces and forts from an era long gone. This is definitely a quirky, and an offbeat getaway around Delhi that you can explore during the long Dussehra weekend. Places to explore? Alwar City Palace and Moosi Maharani Chhatri among others.

Sariska

Nestled in the Aravali Hills covering 800 sq km area divided into the grasslands, dry deciduous forests, sheer cliffs and rocky landscape, Sariska is another offbeat destination to visit on your weekend getaway near Delhi. It is in fact very close to Alwar, and you can cover both in one go. You can go for an exciting jungle safari here, and if luck favours you, then you have all the chances to spot the big cats too. Go, enjoy!

Kasol

Who can resist a trip to Kasol? Undoubtedly, this is one of Himachal’s quirkiest destinations to visit. This hamlet in the district Kullu is extremely loved for its charm, scrumptious Mediterranean cuisine, quaint bakeries, and, of course, hours spent by the roaring yet soothing River Parvati. It is located 30 km from Bhuntar and 3.5 km from Manikaran. Ever been here?

Pangot

Uttarakhand’s another interesting offbeat place is Pangot. It is a haven for birdwatchers and nature lovers. Book a homestay here, and you will be set to have your Dussehra vacation in quiet and serene Himalayan settings. It is 315 Km from Delhi, which will approximately take you somewhere between six and seven hours to reach. Plan your trip in advance!

Mandawa

This lesser-known town in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan is situated 190 km off Jaipur in the north. It is around 230 km from Delhi, and is a great pick for the upcoming weekend. Replete with stunning forts and havelis, Mandawa is home to colourful murals you might have ever seen. Check out this offbeat destination this time, if you haven’t been there already.

Also, don’t forget to check Covid-related rules and guidelines on government websites before packing your bags!