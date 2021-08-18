New Delhi: How about a magnificent train ride through India’s picturesque mountains? Sounds fun right? Truly, nothing tops the romanticism and window-side sightseeing opportunities of a train ride that are deeply stimulating and blissful.Also Read - Indian Railways to Introduce Vistadome Coach on Regular Basis From December 11, Fares to Start From Rs 130

Covering the spectacular scenery of rocky terrains and lush green plantations, the trains pass through undulating gorges, dramatic slopes and much more. The joy and a sense of adrenaline that you feel while looking at the cascading stream beneath the mountain bridge from the high-speed train is indescribable.

All of this can happen in India! Yes, you heard us right. Here, we have compiled a list of some of the most exhilarating toy train rides that you can experience in the country that will take you through the mesmerizing locations.

5 Exciting Toy Train Rides In India That Will Take You Through The Majestic Mountains

Toy Train, Darjeeling

This one is one of the most fun train rides that you’d experience in the country. Also widely known as the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, this exciting toy train has the narrowest gauge in the country, which is roughly around 2 feet wide. Well, its route connects New Jalpaiguri to Darjeeling and can take you through the misty Himalayas and pristine tea plantations. Sounds fun right? In fact, did you know this route has been declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site? The train passes through the mountain town in loops covering Rangtong, Kurseong, Ghum and more. Go, book your tickets!

Nilgiri Mountain Railway, Tamil Nadu

The next one in our list is Nilgiri Mountain Railway in Tamil Nadu. This route, the only rack railway in India, was added as an extension to the World Heritage Site of Darjeeling Himalayan Railway in 2005. This must-experience train ride from Mettupalayam to Ooty takes passengers through dense forests and lush green plantations in Coimbatore and Nilgiri districts. Well, if luck favours you then you might also end up spotting Nilgiri langur and bonnet macaques from the train.

Kalka-Shimla Railway, Himachal

This stunning route was added by UNESCO to the mountain railways of India World Heritage Site in 2008. For the uninitiated, the Kalka-Shimla Railway route passes through the most mountainous stretch between Kalka and Shimla, which offers breathtaking views of the valley, the hills and the picture-perfect hamlets. The heritage steam engine also crosses the historic Barog tunnel, which is the longest tunnel in the Northern-Shimla Railways. This train ride is most magical in the colder months when a blanket of snow turns the landscape into a winter wonderland.

Kangra Valley Railway, Himachal

The train ride takes you through the sub-Himalayan region of Kangra Valley of Himachal from Pathankot to Joginder Nagar and offers stunning views of the scenic mountains. On your journey, you’ll spot majestic forts, beautiful temples, tea plantations and pine trees. For those of you who don’t know, this toy train crosses 950 bridges and is used for daily commute by the local people too. Ever been on it?

Matheran Hill Railway, Maharashtra

You can take this train ride from Neral to Matheran to immerse yourself in the splendour of the lush green Western Ghats. With hills above and plains below, this narrow-gauge heritage route offers a dreamy experience cutting through the lush green forests. What more do you want? While the route remains shut during the rainy season, a post-monsoon ride along the route gives magnificent views of the gushing waterfalls. What are you waiting for then? Plan your next trip here.