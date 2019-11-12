Marking the arrival of the winter season, November is considered as the ideal time to explore India. During this month, you neither feel hot nor too cold to step outside the four walls of your house. Being the season of the fairs and festivals, November can give you a perfect chance to enthrall yourself to the core. It is that time of the year when people bid adieu to the monsoon and welcome the cooler winds. It brings news of fresh snowfall in the northern part of India and pleasant weather in the south. November creates a magical aura in the entire nation and offers you a suitable time to have unlimited fun and frolic. So, what are you waiting for? Plan a vacation to some beautiful tourist destinations in India and make your November a memorable one. If you are confused about where to head towards, here we list the top 5 places to visit in November.

Varanasi

The spiritual capital of India, Varanasi is considered the world’s oldest living city. Offering clean air to breathe, the holy city is situated on the bank of the River Ganga. Having a spiritual legacy Varanasi is considered a significant pilgrimage center of India. Among a variety of interesting things to do and watch, Ganga Aarti is the most popular and grand ceremony in the city. This colourful city can surely give you the internal peach that you are looking for. While you are in Varanasi, do visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Assi Ghat, Dashashwamedh Ghat, etc.

Jaisalmer

Also known as the ‘Golden city’, Jaisalmer is one of the most popular travel destinations in the north. Beautiful golden dunes and castles made of golden honey sandstone are enough to make you feel refreshed. Lakes, grand Jain temples, and Havelis will give you an idea of what royalty feels like. This destination is a perfect amalgamation of beautiful Indian culture, heritage, and adventure.

Sanasar

A quite but breathtakingly beautiful hill station in Jammu and Kashmir, Sanasar is a perfect destination for adventure enthusiasts. It offers recreational activities including rock climbing, abseiling, paragliding, and trekking. To tease the excitement in yourself, you can head towards this picturesque place in the north.

Hampi

Located in Karnataka, Hampi is popular for its rusty colours and fascinating beauty. Also known as the ‘City of ruins’, Hampi is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It has a historical significance that cannot be overlooked. Situated amidst 500 ancient monuments, treasury buildings, beautiful temples, and bustling street markets, Hampi is one of the ideal destinations to visit in November.

Manali

Situated amidst snow-capped mountains, lush green forests, and sprawling meadows, Manali is a lover’s paradise. Also known as the ‘Honeymoon Capital of India’, Manali has a picturesque beauty. Coming here will surely make you feel as if you are in a beautiful dream.