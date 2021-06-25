Andhra Pradesh: In the wake of the declining Covid-19 cases in the state, the Andhra Pradesh government has reopened tourist spots in the state from June 24. The announcement to reopen all the prime tourist attractions was made by the state Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivas Rao on Wednesday during a press conference. Also Read - How Can It Play With Lives of Students? Supreme Court Questions Andhra Pradesh Over Holding Class 12 Exam

Meanwhile the tourism minister, according to a TOI report, also announced that they will plan a roadshow across in all major cities across the country to highlight the state's famous tourist attractions.

Srinivas Rao further informed that the tourism department's Blue Bay hotel at Rushikonda in Visakhapatnam will be developed with INR 164 crore. According to the reports, the department has received all the approvals for setting up a floating restaurant (ship restaurant) on a foreign ship that ran aground off Visakhapatnam coast. Steps will be taken to purchase the ship at the earliest, he said and added that work on the floating restaurant will begin soon, as per the reports.

5 Famous Places to Visit in Andhra Pradesh

Sri Venkateswara Temple, Tirupati

Tirupati, as you may already know, is one of the most revered Hindu pilgrimage destinations in India. It is popularly referred to as the “Spiritual Capital of Andhra Pradesh”. Sri Venkateswara Temple is situated in the hill town of Tirumala at Tirupati and is dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, who is considered one of the forms of Lord Vishnu.

Rushikonda Beach, Visakhapatnam

Located in Visakhapatnam, the Rushikonda beach is one of the must-visit tourist places in Andhra Pradesh and is maintained by the state tourism board, APTDC. If you are in the state, then don’t forget to explore its scenic beauty.

Ramakrishna Beach, Visakhapatnam

This is an ideal spot for you to unwind and have fun. Also widely known as RK beach, Ramakrishna beach is located close to the famous Dolphin’s Nose in Visakhapatnam and is immensely loved for its clear blue waters.

Undavalli Caves, Amaravati

These beautiful rock-cut caves are the finest testimonials to ancient vishwakarma sthapathis. Historically, these caves are said to be from 7th century. The Undavalli Caves are located nearly 6 km from Vijayawada in Guntur City of Andhra Pradesh.

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam

The popular temple is set on the banks of Krishna river and is dedicated to Goddess Durga. Also known as Kanaka Durga Temple, this iconic temple in Vijayawada is definitely a must-visit.