New Delhi: Ever heard of Camel Beauty Pageant? No, we aren’t kidding – that really is a thing in Abu Dhabi! As interesting as it sounds, the UAE hosts the Al Dhafra Festival in Abu Dhabi every year which witnesses large number of visitors. For the unversed, this one-of-a-kind festival is also the greatest showcase of Bedouin lifestyle in the world.Also Read - ABD vs DUB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Emirates D10 Match 10: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s- Abu Dhabi vs Dubai, Team News For Today's T10 Match at Sharjah Cricket Ground at 11.00 PM IST December 9 Thursday

Fun fact: Nearly 25000 camels take part in this beauty pageant every year. Isn’t that phenomenal? Also Read - ABD vs AJM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Emirates D10 Match 6: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s- Abu Dhabi vs Ajman, Team News For Today's T10 Match at Sharjah Cricket Ground at 11.00 PM IST December 8 Wednesday

5 Fascinating Facts About Camel Beauty Pageant in Abu Dhabi

Al Dhafra Festival, which began on December 14, is in its 15th year now. The contest will run until December 23 in Madinet Zayed in Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi. As per ToI’s report, camel owners will make and exchange millions of dirhams during this event.

All the participating camels are first tested by medical and screening committees.

Interestingly, contestants at the beauty pageant will be judged on their physical attributes and only purebred camels from the Asayel and Majaheem bloodlines are allowed to participate.

Also, the prize money for the four camel beauty pageants will total a whopping $30 million (AED110 million). Note that the prize money was earlier increased by the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed to promote the United Arab Emirates’ Bedouin heritage.

The report mentions that auctions and private sales will also be organised for the purebred camels. There will be falconry competitions as well and some 300 Arabian horse, camel, and saluki races will also be held during the festival.

Well, it is worth pointing out that such out-of-the-box festivals promise to preserve the cultural heritage of the people and place; and it is increasingly becoming common across Gulf states. Also Read - International Flights: Air Arabia Launches Direct Flights to Kerala From Abu Dhabi: Check Schedule, Ticket Fare, Travel Guidelines

What are your thoughts about this?