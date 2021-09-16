New Delhi: India never ceases to surprise visitors who come here to explore the country’s spectacular places rich with cultural, historical and vibrant backgrounds. However, what if we tell you there are also some forbidden places here in India where visitors are totally not allowed? Don’t believe us? Well, then check it out for yourself in the following list below.Also Read - Ladakh Gets The World's Highest Altitude Movie Theatre, Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom Screened at The Launch | See Pics

These 5 Places in India Are Forbidden For Travellers – Know Why? Find Out

Upper part of Pangong Tso (Ladakh)

Despite Pangong Tso or Pangong Lake being one of the most famous travellers’ destinations in India, a major part of the area that surrounds the lake remains inaccessible for tourists. You ask why? Well, it is because around 50 per cent of the lake falls in the disputed territory. The Line of Actual Control (LAC), in fact, separates the Indian controlled territory from Chinese controlled territory, which passes through the lake. Thus, one can visit only that part of the lake that lies on the Indian side. Ever been to this stunningly beautiful place? Also Read - IAF Builds One of World's Highest Mobile ATC Towers in Ladakh

North Sentinel Islands (Andamans)

This one is home to the Sentinelese, an indigenous people in voluntary isolation who have defended, often by force, their protected isolation from the outside world. According to a 2011 census effort, and based on anthropologists’ estimates, there are probably somewhere between 80 and 150 people on North Sentinel Island. The island is a protected area of India and the area is patrolled by the Indian Navy. Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir Lockdown: Resumption of Physical Hearing of Court Cases in J&K, Ladakh from August 2

Barren Island (Andamans)

Next one in the list here is this beautiful barren island in Andaman. It is home to India’s only confirmed volcano, which lies on the seismically active tectonic plates in the Andaman Sea. Even though you are prohibited to step your foot on this place, you can see this beautiful island from afar while on a ship. Why the name barren island? Because nobody inhabits this place.

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (Mumbai)

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre or BARC is located in a Mumbai suburb. It is definitely one of the prohibited places for travellers in India. Considering the fact that it is India’s premier nuclear research centre, tourists and visitors cannot enter the facility due to high security reasons. So, who are allowed to enter the facility? Only researchers and students are allowed to visit and that too, after taking a series of permissions from several government institutions.

Some Lakshadweep islands

Lakshadweep, an archipelago of 36 islands in the Arabian sea, is making headlines lately as its administrator Praful Khoda Patel has plans to transform the archipelago into a global tourism destination. However, this has seen protests by various political parties and green activists as they feel the development would adversely affect the islands’ fragile ecosystem. Basically, the plan is to develop water villas and beach villas on the Kadmat, Suheli and Minicoy islands. However, most of the islands remain beyond the reach of tourists. Besides, since the island is an important naval base, security remains the main concern here. Some of the islands that travellers can visit to include Agatti, Bangaram, Kadmat, Kavaratti, and Minicoy Islands.