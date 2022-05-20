The notion of a big Indian fat wedding is changing after a two-year hiatus, with an almost completely vaccinated populace and easier travel restrictions. As the number of festivities preceding and following the wedding grows, aristocratic families are devising innovative ways to make the occasion even more memorable. These weddings might be considered as phenomena of much effort and money being invested into creating an experience, rather than just a succession of flashy events. Selecting the ideal location for the wedding celebrations is a significant decision.Also Read - Tomato Prices Cross Rs 100 In Tamil Nadu, State Plans to Sell It At Minimal Prices In ‘Pannai Pasumai’ Shops

Here are a few unique locations in India to tie the knot :

1. Daman

Daman is divided by the Daman Ganga River into Moti Daman and Nani Daman, this town is infused with a mixture of race and culture. Daman is the perfect destination for those who love to be around nature and a peaceful environment. Also Read - Why Butterfly Beach is Known as The Top Honeymoon Beach in India - All You Need to Know About This Tourist Hotspot in Goa

2. Tamil Nadu

The breathtaking valleys of Tamil Nadu are an apt destination to exchange vows of lifetime togetherness. Famed for its spectacular beauty, Tamil Nadu serves as a perfect backdrop for the wedding festivities. Also Read - Why Butterfly Beach is Known as The Top Honeymoon Beach in India And Other Interesting Things You Need to Know About This Tourist Hotspot in Goa

3. Gurugram

On your wedding day, do you want to be surrounded by luxury, comfort, and peace from the rush of the city? Wedding in Gurgaon brings the best of both worlds, ensuring that your wedding day is a truly cinematic experience.

4. Udaipur

Udaipur is an ideal location for a royal wedding. Adorned with magnificent gardens, Mewari-inspired architecture with a perfect blend of modernity and royalty.

5. Goa

A wedding destination with a warm sea breeze and a picturesque pathway leading guests to the virgin white sands of Colva beach will set the right mood for your big day.

What are you waiting for? Plan your summer wedding to one of these places!