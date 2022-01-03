India reported a surge of Omicron variant of COVID-19, on Monday, the Omicron tally in the country reached 1,700. Maharashtra topped the count with 510 Omicron cases, followed by Delhi with 351 cases. The variant which was first detected in South Africa is spreading like wildfire in India. So far, the virus has reached 23 Indian states. With the new variant in place, the travel and tourism sector will have to face the loss. If travel was on your mind, for business or leisure, then may be its time to reschedule or cancel that ticket.Also Read - Most COVID Cases in Mumbai Asymptomatic, 89% Beds Lying Vacant: BMC Chief

Due to the highly contagious Omicron variant, travel plans are getting muted once again. Although, the omicron surge hasn’t resulted in the same levels of hospitalizations and deaths as previous outbreaks. Also Read - Maha Deputy CM To Review COVID-19 Situation In Pune Tomorrow; City Likely To See Fresh Curbs

The following five states have been contributing the maximum number of Omicron cases to the country’s tally. Also Read - Ekta Kapoor Tests Positive For Covid-19, Asks Close Ones to Get Tested as Well

Maharashtra : On Sunday, Maharashtra reported 11,877 fresh Covid-19 cases and 9 deaths. The state also detected 50 new Omicron cases taking the total tally of the new variant to 510. Currently, there are 42,024 active cases of Covid-19 in Maharashtra. In the last 24 hours, the Mumbai civic body conducted 47,410 tests, according to the health bulletin.

: On Sunday, Maharashtra reported 11,877 fresh Covid-19 cases and 9 deaths. The state also detected 50 new Omicron cases taking the total tally of the new variant to 510. Currently, there are 42,024 active cases of Covid-19 in Maharashtra. In the last 24 hours, the Mumbai civic body conducted 47,410 tests, according to the health bulletin. New Delhi : The National Capital reported 2,037 COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours. The city has recorded 351 Omicron cases so far. With so many Covid cases, it only makes sense to not travel to Delhi anytime soon.

: The National Capital reported 2,037 COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours. The city has recorded 351 Omicron cases so far. With so many Covid cases, it only makes sense to not travel to Delhi anytime soon. Tamil Nadu : The state reported 121 cases of the latest coronavirus variant, of which 20 are active, with 98 people having been discharged in the last 24 hours.

: The state reported 121 cases of the latest coronavirus variant, of which 20 are active, with 98 people having been discharged in the last 24 hours. Gujarat : On January 2, Gujarat reported 968 fresh Covid cases, 141 recoveries and one death in 24 hours. Omicron cases in Gujarat have risen to 136.

: On January 2, Gujarat reported 968 fresh Covid cases, 141 recoveries and one death in 24 hours. Omicron cases in Gujarat have risen to 136. Kerala: With 45 fresh cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus reported in the state, the tally has gone up to 156 omicron cases.

Travel responsibly!