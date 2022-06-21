Indian Tourist Sites: Travelers may wish to get away from the high-octane, overcrowded, and anxiety-inducing daily grind. As a result, today’s traveler favors rougher roads and destinations that display the natural beauty of less populated areas. Popular vacation spots in India attracted a significant shift in consumer behavior, showing an increase in travel to lesser-known locations. Mr. Dinesh Kumar Kotha, Co-Founder & CEO of Confirmtkt, spoke to India.com about the most popular tourist sites that have been identified in almost every square mile and quickly cataloged on social media.Also Read - PM Modi's Friend Abbas, Mentioned in His Blog on Mother's Birthday, Now Lives in Australia: Report

5 tourist wonders in India that are popular with social media influencers:

1. Coonoor, Tamil Nadu

This remote, mysterious place illustrated with an abundance of greenery, expanses of green fields, and wondrous hills is perhaps the best epitome of the quantity offered in domestic travel. It is cost-effective and not lacking in splendor or adventure. From indulging yourself in the Nilgiri Mountain toy train ride, trekking in the hidden valley, or immersing yourself in a relaxing family picnic at Sim’s park, there is something for every type of traveller. While there are also the mesmerizing Katary waterfalls, Law’s falls, and Catherine falls, for water enthusiasts, there is also the Droog Fort for the history buff and the Acres Wild Cheese Manufacturers to state the artisan curiosity in you. Best of all, this place is just an abundance of natural beauty that is serene to the traveller’s soul. Also Read - Rat Temple To Aeroplane Gurudwara: Top 5 Unique And Bizarre Temples In India That Are A Must Visit - Watch Video

2. Varkala, Kerala

Also Read - From Coorg to Mount Abu, These Beautiful Destinations Are A Must Visit During Monsoons

If you search for a place equivalent to the Galapagos Islands, Bali, or some no-name French beach, then Varkala is your destination. You get to soak your feet in the glistening clear waters of the Arabian Sea. If a retreat is your idea of travel, then travel straight to this beach. Almost every tourist attraction here is aimed at producing a calming effect. Apart from the beautiful beach, you can visit the architectural splendor of Anjengo Fort & Lighthouse. You can also pick up a yoga class from the deluge of yoga studios available. Immerse yourself in the regional heritage by visiting the Varkala Culture Center and gaze in awe at some of the beauties of the ocean at the Varkala Aquarium. There is also the Kilimanoor Palace to glimpse and experience the luxuries the early monarchs enjoyed. For the adventurer in you, there is an exciting range of water sports from surfing, jet skiing, parasailing, and so on.

3. Ratnagiri, Maharashtra

If beaches, palaces, and temples defy all laws of architecture and wondrous natural sights, then Ratnagiri is the ideal spot for you. You can interact with history at the 16th-century Jaigad Fort (Fort of Victory). You can get in touch with your spiritual self by visiting the illustrious 400-year-old pink temples of Swayambhu Ganapati. For recreation, you can visit Thibaw Point or drop by the clear waters of Ganpatipule Beach. There is also the Tilak Ali Museum, which is the home of the ‘The Father of the Indian Unrest.’ Furthermore, prepare to be gaping in awe at the architectural wonders of the Jai Vinayak Temple, Thiba Palace, and Ratnadurg Fort, to name a fraction that this place houses.

4. Dimapur, Nagaland

One of the most expansive and jaw-dropping hill stations in the northeastern part of India is Dimapur. Dimapur is littered with scenic beauty, and you can start by visiting the heart-stopping Triple Falls. Glistening streams of water that caress the red rocks and drop from 280ft are genuinely one of the most spectacular tectonic creations. You can also inspect the mind-boggling monoliths of Kachari Ruins. Go bazaar shopping for souvenirs, trinkets, and some truly remarkable pieces of handicrafts all over the buzzing streets of Dimapur shopping street. You can also tickle your intellect at the Nagaland Science Center and gape at the wondrous creatures of the wild at the Zoological Park. All in all, this mysterious place is one of the must-visits.

5. Bhuj, Gujarat

A touch of the desert, an abundance of mind-bending architectural wonders, and picturesque natural perfection are just a minute detail in the heritage-steeped place called Bhuj. You can start at the Kutch Desert Wildlife Sanctuary, which also happens to be home to the largest seasonal saline wetlands. This sanctuary, established in 1986, is home to some of the most beautiful fauna of mother nature. You can enjoy a true visual treat by visiting the Aina Mahal and ridding out the law-defying architectural principle of Shri Swaminarayan Temple. You can also soak in the calming effects of Pirotan Island and pick up a camel ride at Mandvi Beach. This is a place that can surely entertain the pickiest of tourists.

Today’s travelers are looking for a whole experience. They want to go to places full of intrigue and stunning landscapes while still getting an adventure story out of it. People travel more regularly and discover these places because they fit nicely within budgeted travel rather than wasting their cash on a single overseas destination. The list above is simply a small sample of India’s wonders. Travelers can have access to practically anywhere thanks to recent advancements in travel technology. India, and by extension, the rest of the world, is ripe for exploration.

So pick a date, and pack your bags. There are so many places to find, and there is no time like the present.