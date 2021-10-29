New Delhi: After being cooped up inside our houses since March last year, owing to the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, all that many of us want is to be able to travel freely across the places, just like in the pre-Covid times. Who wouldn’t love to hop on a car to go on endless road trips with your favourite songs on the playlist and heart-to-heart to chit chats with your favourite people?Also Read - West Bengal Extends Covid Curbs Till Nov 30, Allows Theatres, Malls to Open At 70% Capacity | Full List Of Guidelines Here

Well, that's exactly what you can do on your long Diwali weekend this year, thanks to the improving Covid-19 situation.

For the convenience of our readers, here we have curated a list of some of the interesting road trips from Delhi that you can add to your travel bucket list. Check them out.

Explore These 5 Interesting Road Trips From Delhi on Your Long Diwali Weekend

Alwar

Pack your bags, get into your car and ride through the picturesque Aravalli Range to Alwar in Rajasthan. From magnificent forts, vibrant forests, historical places to green valleys, Alwar has a lot of interesting things to offer for the tourists.

Distance from Delhi: 167 km

Estimated Driving Time: 4 hours

Kanatal

This year, take a break from your monotonous life and explore the tranquility of Kanatal and discover the best of what Uttarakhand has to offer. An ideal holiday spot for a two-day trip from Delhi, Kanatal is a mjust-visit place for the nature lovers. Bonus – you can also pluck fresh apples from the orchards there. What else do you want? In fact, you can also club Haridwar and Rishikesh in your trip and enjoy a peaceful vacay with family!

Distance from Delhi: 315 kilometres

Estimated Driving Time: 7-8 hours

Kasauli

Kasauli isn’t too far from Delhi. You can go on a 1-day trip to Kasauli and visit Manki Point, the highest point in Kasauli, to see clear views of Chandigarh and the meandering Satluj River. Snow-clad mountains, dense forests and a pleasant climate make Kasauli a popular vacay spot near Delhi.

Distance from Delhi: 293 kilometres

Estimated Driving Time: 6 hours

Nainital

The next on our list is Nainital. If you haven’t been here, you are missing out on a fun holiday trip! In Nainital, some of the must-visit vacay spots include the Mall Road, Tiffin Top, Naina Devi temple, and Snow View Point among others. You can also visit Corbett National Park from Nainital, which is 141 kms approximately.

Distance from Delhi: 292 kilometres

Estimated Driving Time: 8 hours

Jibhi

Jibhi, situated in the remote Banjar Valley of Himachal Pradesh, is one of our offbeat picks this long weekend. You can witness a breathtaking sunset over Tirthan Valley and indulge in scrumptious local cuisine. Nature lovers or trekkers – this is an ideal place to visit.

Distance from Delhi: 508 kilometres

Estimated Driving Time: 12 hours