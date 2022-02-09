Do you want to spend some time with your loved one this Valentine’s Day? We may have some suggestions for you. Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and if you and your significant other are thinking about packing your luggage and fleeing, we have got you covered.Also Read - 3 of the Biggest Dating Deal-Breakers For Single Indians Ahead of Valentine's Day

Here are 5 luxury stay suggestions for you and your companion:

1. Taj Agra, Agra

What better site to propose to your loved one than a location that offers an unobstructed view of the famous Taj Mahal, one of the world’s most enduring emblems of love? While creating unforgettable moments with your valentine, take in the breathtaking vista of the Taj Mahal, the pinnacle of love. Make this Valentine’s Day extra memorable by dining under the stars at Taj Hotel & Convention Centre Agra’s Infini- The Sky Lounge. Infini is a rooftop restaurant and lounge in Agra like no other. There are also a plethora of culinary options to satisfy the most discerning palate.

2. Daafi House, Shimla

Rs 21,000/night (excl. taxes & charges)

Daafi House, located on a hilltop in Theog, takes its name from the ‘daafi,’ a sitting place near to windows. At this beautiful location, you’ll find a ‘daafi’ in every room. The property has three cottages and is flanked by apple orchards and lush deodar trees. These antique Himachali huts are composed of stone and wood in the traditional Himachali style. Every window here offers breathtaking views of the valley and thick trees. At Daafi House, rediscover nature’s forgotten tranquillity.

3. Renest River Country Resort, Manali

Starts from Rs 8,300/night (excl. taxes & charges)

Renest Hotels & Resorts is a one-of-a-kind collection of boutique hotels and resorts in Shimla that offer memorable stays in the midst of nature. A world of calm scenery, fresh air, kind hospitality, excursions, and unique experiences awaits you in the gorgeous valleys of the mighty Himalayas. They have integrated sustainable techniques to conserve and protect the environment, such as growing organic vegetables, recycling rainwater, constructing in-house bottling plants, vertical gardens, and open skylights.

4. Adivaha, Dharamshala

Starts from Rs 32,000 for 2 nights (excl. taxes & charges)

The vivid history of the last two centuries may be found in Dharamshala’s Adivaha. Traditional decor, hut-style construction, solid stone walls, cast-iron fireplaces, and everything else that exudes colonial old-world charm will enchant you. The majority of the woodwork dates back to the original 300-year-old structure. The resort, which is an all-suite hotel, is a great spot for couples to relax. Dinner under the stars with candlelight, live music at the table, carefully designed beverages, breakfast in bed, and a bed tea experience

5. Riverview Retreat, Corbett

Rs 35,000 for 2 nights (excl. taxes & charges)

Riverview Retreat is a cottage-style resort located amidst thick vegetation, offering lovely green sceneries as well as all modern facilities. The jungle surroundings, along with a beautiful view from the balcony, make it a great site for raising a toast with your spouse while admiring the trickles of the Kosi River, which flows in all its grandeur beneath. Couples receive a luxurious room with surprises such as a heart-shaped cake, bouquet, strawberry, and oranges dipped chocolate, a bottle of wine, and more, as well as a five-course Candle-lit dinner by the river with exclusive table décor, live music, tea, and breakfast in bed, couples’ massage, and more.

Give your loved one a special gift this Valentine. Ready, set, go!