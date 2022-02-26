Living in Delhi has the advantage of allowing you to pack your stuff on any given weekend and go to surrounding areas. When you’ve been stuck at work all week and don’t have time to take a long vacation, a one-day excursion can be the perfect respite. These quick outings might provide a welcome reprieve from the tedium of a routine. It’s also cost-effective and time-saving because it eliminates the need for extensive preparation and planning.Also Read - 'Reported Bullying Of My Son To School, Nothing Was Done': Mother of Class X Student Who Died By Suicide In Faridabad

Head to one of these 5 exciting road trips from Delhi:

1. Taj Mahal, Agra

Time: 1 hour 10 min

Best time to visit: October to March

A one-day vehicle tour from Delhi to Agra is the nicest thing that can happen over the weekend. The Taj Mahal preserves its grandeur even at the peak of summer. This is not just one of the world’s wonders, but also a one-of-a-kind example of workmanship known as the Gem of artistry. The majestic edifice is complemented by lush green gardens and waterfalls.

2. Murthal, Haryana

Time: 1 hour 28 min

Best time to visit: Year-round

When we think of road excursions around Delhi, the first spot that springs to mind is Murthal! You know your destination has to be Murthal after a long trip across Delhi’s crowded yet broad roads, as the cool wind caresses you and your hunger begs for a gourmet ride. In Murthal, there are a few roadside eateries that sell mouthwatering, butter-laden paranthas that will satisfy you.

3. Mathura & Vrindavan, UP

Time: 3 Hour 34 Min

Best time to visit: October-November

The story of Lord Krishna and his lover, Shri Radha, is told in the beautiful cities of Mathura and Vrindavan. These cities are considered to be one of the most important Hindu sacred cities in India. They are also mentioned in the Mahabharata Epic, which makes them even more prominent and well-liked by both tourists and locals. If you are a religious person, these cities will certainly appeal to you. Every year, devotees go to Vrindavan to witness the joy and colour of Krishna’s childhood.

4. Neemrana, Rajasthan

Time: 3 hours

Best time to visit: September to March

Neemrana is a lovely medieval town known for its forts and other sights. It is a desirable weekend getaway place in close proximity to Delhi. The most prominent tourist attraction here is the Neemrana Fort, which has been converted into a historic stay. Because of its dry sand, the region where Neemrana is located is also known as the ‘Raath region.’ Neemrana is the ideal weekend retreat from Delhi because of its rural charm and peaceful atmosphere.

5. Damdama Lake, Haryana

Time: 2 Hour 11 Min

Best time to visit: August to February

Delhi may appear to be an incredibly bland town without beaches or waterfalls until you discover the peaceful lakes. One such option is Damdama Lake. The Aravalli Range provides a breathtaking landscape as the backdrop. This place attracts a large number of families looking to unwind. In the area surrounding the lake, popular activities include boating, bird watching, and nature walks.

What are you waiting for? Head to one of these weekend getaways right away.