Shiva Temples Outside India: Numerous temples in India are renowned for their outstanding architectural design, intricate stonework, and other features. However, did you know that there are also several beautifully designed and constructed temples found outside of India? If this has you intrigued, we’ll show you five stunning Shiva temples that are located outside of India and are well worth a visit.

1. Pashupatinath Temple, Nepal

On the banks of the Bagmati River, close to the Kathmandu Valley in Nepal, is the Pashupatinath Shrine, a temple dedicated to Lord Pashupatinath (also known as Lord Shiva). One of the oldest temples in Kathmandu, it is one of the 275 Paadal Petra Sthalams. The Garbhagrihas and the Temple Complex are the two principal buildings (sanctum sanctorum). This temple is special because it is built in the manner of a Nepalese pagoda and has a copper roof with a gold covering and silver-coated main doors.

2. Munneswaram Temple, Sri Lanka

According to legend, this temple has been around since the Ramayana. After defeating Ravana, it is stated that Lord Rama worshipped Lord Shiva here. There are five temples on the grounds of the Munneswaram temple, with the largest and central one being the one devoted to Lord Shiva. The Navaratri and Shivaratri celebrations at Munneswaram Temple are its most notable features.

3. Arulmigu Sri Raja Kaliamman Temple, Malaysia

The Arulmigu Sri Rajakaliamman Glass Temple is the first glass temple in history and the only one in Malaysia. 3,00,000 rudraksha beads have been inlaid into the wall where Lord Shiva is shown, making it extremely distinctive and captivating. As the focal point of the temple, a lotus with Lord Shiva seated on it serves as the object of worship. Devotees bathe it in rose water as an act of devotion.

4. Prambanan Temple in Java, Indonesia

There are upper and lower terraces on the 47-meter-high temple. Major temples for Shiva, Vishnu, and Brahma, as well as three lesser temples for their animal companions, may be seen on the top terrace. The Ramayana, one of the great Hindu epics, is portrayed in reliefs that adorn the gods’ temples. There are 240 temples inside the compound of the 8th-century AD Prambanan Temple.

5. Mukti Gupteshwar, Australia

The 13th jyotirlinga Gupteshwar, an incarnation of Lord Shiva, is worshipped at the man-made Mukti Gupteshwar Temple. This temple is the world’s first and only man-made cave temple. The temple is located in the Minto neighbourhood of the Australian city of New South Wales, where it is frequently visited by a large number of pilgrims and visitors. The primary deity of the temple, Mukti Gupteshawr, is the thirteenth of Mahadev’s jyotirlingas. 12 other artificial jyotirlinga replicas can be found inside the temple.

Don’t forget to visit these temples plan your next trip to abroad!