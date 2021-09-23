Chennai: Magnificent temples, beautiful beaches, jasmine, dosa and sambar and centres of historical and cultural significance – well, all these things would definitely remind you of Chennai. However, did you also know that there is no dearth of haunted places in Chennai? Yes, you read that right! Check out the full list of some of the spookiest places in Chennai and tell us how many of these places have you heard of. Scroll down.Also Read - 17-Year-Old Chennai Student Helps IRCTC Fix Bug Which Could Have Exposed Private Information of Passengers

For the unknown, some of the ghost stories in Chennai can send a shiver down your spine, regardless of the fact that you are a believer or a non-believer. In fact, Chennai is even home to entire neighbourhood that have been abandoned for years because they are believed to be haunted and vulnerable to incidents that can scare the hell out of most of us. Check out some of the spooky places here. Also Read - Madras HC Rejects Order on Speed Limit to 120 kmph on Highways, Asks Centre to Issue Fresh Notification

5 Most Haunted Places in Chennai

Karikattukuppam, ECR

The first one on the list is Karikattu Kuppam, which has been one of the worst-hit Tsunami zones in 2004. Soon after this incident, the place started gaining its infamous reputation of being home to eerie and spooky occurrences. Due to the Tsunami, many were dead in this place and over 1000 people were left homeless. For those of you who don’t know, this place is full of abandoned houses and deserted buildings, which give a spooky vibe! Many people in town, as the reports have it, are of the belief that the place is haunted by the spirits of those who died in Tsunami. Do you believe this too? Also Read - Woman Gangraped In Moving Car in Chennai, All Accused Held

Broken Bridge, Besant Nagar

Ever heard about the haunted stories around this bridge in Chennai? Well, even though it is considered as a haunted place today, it was initially built to connect fishermen to the sea. However, it could not stand the strong waves, broke down and subsequently, has been left to ruin ever since then. As per the reports, several dead bodies without I-cards have been recovered on numerous occasions here. People avoid going to this place after sun set. Many people including the fishermen in the area have had asserted in the past that they have heard a wailing woman at night. What do you think?

De Monte Colony

This place is quite popular as a movie of a same name shows how four friends decide to visit a dilapidated mansion in De Monte Colony, which is rumoured to be haunted and survive the spine-chilling experiences. This colony was established by a Portuguese businessman De Monte. He lived an unhappy life with his mentally ill wife, several reports suggest. Besides, his son too passed away under unknown circumstances. The colony is located right off the bustling St Mary’s Road, and features two lanes that are lined by trees and dilapidated houses alongside. People believe that the spirits of John De Monte and his family haunt this colony. In fact, the entire colony does not have a single light.

Anna Flyover

How can we miss this place on the list? Quite infamous for ghost-sightings and strange noises during the silent hours of night and sometime in the day too, Anna flyover has left a lot of room for wild imaginations for people. It is, in fact, known to be one of Chennai’s well known suicide points. Well, that explains the eerie vibe of the place!

Blue Cross Road

Even Blue Cross Road is considered haunted in Chennai. Even, here too there have been several suicide cases. Hence, the spooky vibe. Moreover, as the road is fully covered with trees, it remains exceptionally dark at night. This scares the hell out of whosoever crosses this lane. Rumours have it that people have spotted a human-like creature walking down the streets here. Would you dare to visit this place at night?