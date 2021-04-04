World's 5 Most Weird Places Including India Where Gravity Doesn't Work

What if gravity ceases to work? Ever had such weird thoughts? Well, what if we tell you there are a few places in this world where gravity doesn’t work at all. Yes, that’s right! Even though it may sound bizarre, you will need to scroll down to believe it yourself.

Check Out These Strange Places On Earth Where Gravity Has No Role To Play

Hoover Dam, Nevada, USA

Hoover Dam in Nevada, USA is one such place where gravity doesn’t seem to exist at all. Don’t believe us? Well then, try this experiment if you ever happen to visit this place. Stand near the dam and pour water from a bottle over the dam. You will see for yourself that instead of going down, water starts flowing upward. Yes, you heard us right! This phenomena happens because of the very powerful updraft that the structure of the dam creates, whereas the water is carried upward by the wind. Sounds interesting right?

Reverse waterfall, Faroe Islands

Imagine a waterfall not cascading down. Strange right? Well, such a place truly exists. In Faroe Islands, the water seems to move upward, absolutely defying the law of gravity. Whoa! The popular waterfall goes upside down when strong gusts of wind blows against the flow of the waterfall. The stunning optical illusion that is created is a sight to behold!

Mystery Spot, Santa Cruz, California

Here’s another one on the list. The Mystery Spot in California is one of the many gravitational anomalies that you will find on this planet. Discovered in 1939, this mysterious spot was opened to the public in 1940. Here, you will be amazed to witness that the laws of gravity don’t work at all. The much fascinating place features a ‘mystery shack’ that looks like falling over, and things seem to roll uphill. If you haven’t been here yet, you are missing out on something really spectacular.

The golden boulder, Myanmar

This magnificent rock looks like it’s going to fall any moment and is covered with gold, right? However, in reality, it has been sitting there at the same place for more than 2500 years. That’s right! The boulder sits along with a pagoda built on top of it at a height of 49 ft. Legend has it that the boulder is held by Buddha’s hair. Moreover, popular stories suggest that the boulder can be moved only by a woman, which is the reason why women aren’t allowed to touch the rock. That’s actually pretty strange. What do you think?

Magnetic Hill, Ladakh, India

Ever visited this spectacular hill? This small hill route, on the Leh-Kargil-Baltik national highway, is known as the Magnetic Hill that can actually pull cars uphill. Interestingly, if you put your vehicle in neutral gear and turn off the engine, it will start moving slowly on its own. You have to try this to believe it. While many believe in the magical properties of this area, others are of the opinion that this is created because of the optical illusion created by the area’s layout. Well, that’s exactly why we call this incredible India!