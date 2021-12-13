Varanasi: Varanasi or Banaras, the spiritual and cultural hub of India, is home to a melange of delectable treats that truly give salvation to our souls. Not just scrumptious food but now there’s another reason to visit this holy city – the much-awaited Kashi Vishwanath Corridor!Also Read - Video: PM Modi Takes Holy Dip in Ganga in Vermillion Red Kurta Ahead of Inaugurating Kashi Vishwanath Corridor

The ambitious Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in the heart of the holy city is all set to get a grand inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. Built at an estimated cost of approximately Rs 900 crore over a sprawling area of 5 lakh square feet, the state-of-the-art corridor in Varanasi will connect Kashi Vishwanath Temple (KVT) with the Ganga river, which will immensely boost religious tourism in the state.

Now, coming back to the delectable treats – if ever you get a chance to visit Varanasi, don't forget to try out the variety of culinary delights that the city has to offer. Check them out.

5 Must-Try Local Delicacies in City of Kashi Vishwanath – Varanasi

Kachori Sabji

A plate full of hot kachori sabji makes for the most popular breakfast option in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of PM Modi. Did you know there are two different kinds of kachoris- badi and choti kachori? Badi kachori is stuffed with masala made of lentils called dal ki pithi and choti kachori is stuffed with a spicy potato mixture. Both of these kachoris are savoured with garam masala wali aloo ki sabzi and desi ghee jalebi. Can there be any other way to begin your day? Definitely, not!

Dahi Chutney Golgappe

You will find this popular dish in Varanasi. Dahi Chutney wale Gol Gappe or Meethe Golgappe offer both spicy and sweet flavours. This street snack is just like chaat paapdi but the only difference is that it uses wafer thin and crisp Gol Gappas instead of the paapdi. You can pair it with tangy jaljeera to enjoy it even more. A must-try!

Baati Chokha or Litti Chokha

Litti chokha or Baati chokha is one of the most-loved street foods in Varanasi. It is popularly savoured in Bihar but also makes for a tasty street snack in Varanasi. For the unversed, Baati is a wheat ball stuffed with sattu and Chokha is a mash of brinjal and potatoes mixed with various spices. Chokha is usually simple and less spicy. If you haven’t tried it already, you are missing out on something phenomenal.

Banarasi Thandai

This delish Benarasi Thandai is made from seasonal fruit puree. Along with that, lassi is available at almost every other street shop in the city from morning till wee hours of the night. It is served in a kulhad topped with Rabri and flavoured with rose essence. Quite tempting!

Banarasi Paan

Interestingly, paan in Banaras is a symbol of love, happiness and hospitality. Banrasi paan is an exotic combination of areca nuts, catechu (kattha) of fresh betel leaf, tobacco, slaked lime, to which other ingredients like rose petals (gulkand), silver foil (varakh) etc. are added. If you are in Banaras, you must try Banarasi paan as you wouldn’t get an experience like this anywhere else.