New Delhi: The holiday season is here as the New Year and Christmas is around the corner and what better than welcoming it with all the zeal? Well, if you are someone who has flair for adventure and all-things fun, then we strongly recommend to you to explore these winter treks in India with picturesque backdrops at least once in a lifetime! Undoubtedly, winter is the best time to explore the beauty of India, its mesmerizing mountains, stunning landscapes and more.

Hence, if you have been planning to go for a trek for a long time, we have lined up our favourite winter treks in India for you. Check them out.

5 Must-Try Winter Treks in India For Adventure Junkies

1. Bedni Bugyal Trek



This is one of the must-try treks for the adventure junkies. The Ali Bedni Bugyal trek is basically classified as a trek of moderate difficulty; hence, you can explore it even if you are a beginner. You start from an altitude of 7,600 ft at Lohajung and reach a highest point of 11,686 ft at Bedni Kund. It is located at the border of Garhwal and Kumaon in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. The trail is replete with dense forests and all that one can see from here are widespread alpine meadows. Also, Bedni Bugyal provides a breathtaking view of Trishul peak.

2. Chadar Trek

Considered one of the most difficult treks in India, this is in Ladakh. This soul rejuvenating trek connects Zanskar Valley to Chilling village, and to accomplish this, you need to walk along the Zanskar river, and wade through extremely cold water. Sounds thrilling right? Well, for the unversed, you would need to walk over the frozen river, which might cause unexpected cracks every now and then – this is precisely why it is even more challenging than it sounds! This is not for the beginner or a faint-hearted. Go for it only if you are an experienced trekker.

3. Nanda Devi Trek

Nanda Devi Trek is one of the major attractions of Garhwal region. The trek starts from Munsiyari, which is perched at an altitude of 2290 m, and the highlight of this trek is that it leads one to the higher Himalayan region dotted with mysterious natural beauty. The mesmerising trail helps you witness quaint settlements like Rilkot and Martoli that have roots dating back to at least a hundred and fifty years. Isn’t that amazing? Besides, Nanda Devi trek is considered one of the toughest treks in India, and involves ardent trekking. Hence, again this is for experienced trekkers.

4. Har-ki-Dun Trek

Har-ki-Dun trek is absolutely a photographer’s delight! It is situated at an altitude of about 3500 m above the sea level, and makes for a great trek in the Garhwal Himalayas. For nature-photographers, Har-ki-Dun trek offers a lot of opportunities to capture the nature at its best. Want to know the route? Well, the breathtaking trek starts from Taluka, then ascends to Osla, where one gets to witness paddy fields along with quaint villages. Then, from Osla, a steady ascend leads trekkers to Har-ki-Dun. This involves medium to difficult grade trekking.

5. Dodital Trek

This soul-rejuvenating trek takes people through small rivulets, lush green forests, large grasslands and awe-inspiring beauty of nature. Situated at an altitude of 3000 m above the sea level, Dodital is a small lake that is situated in Uttarkashi district, and is replete with oak and rhododendron trees. This beautiful trek involves easy to medium grade trekking; and hence an ideal option for the beginners too.