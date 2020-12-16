Manali has lived up to its reputation of being the perfect holiday destination for all these years and this is only one of the reasons why you should plan your next trip to Manali soon. With lush greenery, breathtaking mountains, and scenic views, Manali has something for everyone! If you are planning a quick trip over the weekend or a week-long leisure trip, here’s a list of places in Manali that you can visit to make the most of your holidays! Also Read - 60% Indians Keen To Celebrate Christmas And New Year By Vacationing In The Hills Or By The Beach: Survey

● Hadimba Temple

Starting your trip from a scenic and auspicious place can be the best way to kick-off a vacation! Hadimba temple (named after Bhima's wife) is more than 400 years old and is one of the most famous tourist destinations in Manali. It has an effigy made of brass and also has a temple dedicated to her Hidimba's son, Ghatotkacha which is nearly 70 metres away. Located in the Dhungri forest, the temple not only offers the chance to study a unique architectural design but also offers a place to enjoy the greenery.

● Solang Valley

If you are looking for some real adventure, then make sure to visit the Solang valley, which is located 8400 feet above sea level. The short drive to the valley offers a great view and the destination itself is perfect for adventure sports like zorbing, paragliding, watching the Himalayas from the cable car, and riding snowmobiles! So, pack your skis and adventure gear to enjoy an adrenaline rush during the winter skiing festival!

● Naggar

If you are looking for a place that offers a serene view and amazing pictures for the ‘gram, then a short drive to the Naggar village should definitely be on your list! You can also stay in the Naggar Castle, a 15th-century castle that offers beautiful views of the Baes valley. Don’t forget to visit the famous Nicholas Roerich Art Gallery (which showcases paintings of the magnificent Himalayan views) Tripura Sundari temple and also take a walk in the Alpine forests to feel closer to nature!

● Bhrighu Lake

Named after Maharishi Brighu, this lake is about 6 hours away from Manali and is a great trekking route for people who are looking for scenic meadows, stretches of grassland, and a quiet place away from the hustle and noise of the city. You can camp near Bhrigu lake, which, according to legend, doesn’t entirely freeze even during the winters. Spend the night enjoying the clear starry sky!

● Manali Sanctuary

Make sure to take a walk around the Manali sanctuary, which is spread over 31.8 square kilometers of land. You’ll get to enjoy the rich flora and fauna of the mountains and experience the wilderness like never before. You can also plan a camping trip to this place. Manali Sanctuary is a haven for wildlife photographers and you can expect to spot rarely-sighted species like ibex herds. You can also camp, go on a hike or explore the trails and trek your way into the forest!

So, pack your bags (don't forget the trekking and skiing gear!) and get ready to explore Manali in all its glory. Make sure to visit the places mentioned above and feel free to add more to the list in the comment section!

