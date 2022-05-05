5 Must-Visit Places in Ladakh for an Ideal Vacation This Summer

Known as the land of high passes, Ladakh hosts places that will leave you spellbound. Almost every travel junkie and biker has this place on the bucket list. Nestled among the two of the world’s mightiest mountain ranges– the Great Himalayas and the Karakoram– Ladakh is the Shangrilla on the earth. Lying at an altitude ranging from about 9,000 to 25,000 feet, the cold desert of Ladakh is undoubtedly a great summer getaway one can have.Also Read - Amarnath Yatra Travel Update: The Holy Shrine Opens its Gates For Devotees From THIS Date

At the western edge of the Tibetan plateau, Ladakh is located at the "Crossroads of High Asia" that served as an important link in trade with Central Asia and was exposed to the cultures of its neighbouring regions.

Over centuries it has evolved into a unique composite culture. The blend of its landscape, culture, tradition, environment and adventure tourism makes it an ecstatic holiday destination.

When it comes to Ladakh, the very first thing that comes to our mind is Pangong Tso Lake. Remember the scene from the movie ‘3 Idiots’ where the beautiful lake captivates the attention. The 12 km long lake extends from India to Tibet. The unique thing about the lake is it changes colour from azure to light blue, green and grey.

Snuggled among the Karakoram Range, Nubra valley is a green oasis in the cold desert. The mountainous rivers and lush greenery soothe the eyes. The valley gets adorned with pink and yellow roses during summers. You can enjoy a Bactrian camel ride in Nubra valley. Bactrian camels are of the rarest kind that has two humps. They were the primary mode of transportation on the historical silk route. Visit Diskit Monastery which is known for the 32 metre Maitreya Buddha statue. Further, you can enjoy activities like ATV rides, ziplining and others.

At an elevation of 5602 metres, Khardung La, the highest motorable road in India is an ecstasy for mountain biking aficionados. You can witness breathtaking views of the Karakoram range and the Himalayas from the top.

Around 35 km from Leh, Sangam is the confluence of the Indus and Zanskar Rivers. The contrast between the bluish Indus River and the greenish Zanskar River creates a spectacular sight. If you love adventure, river rafting in the Zanskar River can be one of the best expeditions in Ladakh.

The Hemis National Park is a delight for wildlife enthusiasts. Situated at an altitude ranging between 3,300 and 6,000 metres, the National park is believed to be the highest park in the world and is home to rare snow leopards. You can enjoy camping and trekking here. Further, the 400-year old Hemis Monastery is also situated here.

Besides them, Thiksey Monastery, Shey Monastery, Hemis Monastery and Diskit Monastery are some of the most popular monasteries in Ladakh you can visit.

Bring home the memories of the Ladakh visit by shopping at the famous Main Bazaar. You may collect Tibetan handcraft and art pieces, silver and stone jewellery, pashmina shawls and woollens, rugs and Kashmiri carpets, apricot and others.

