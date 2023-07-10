Home

5 Nepali Destinations That Are Perfect for a Visa-Free Vacation

Because Indian nationals do not require a visa to visit Nepal, it is a convenient and economical option for a short trip. Here are five must-see attractions in Nepal that you may visit without a visa. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

New Delhi: Nepal is a landlocked country in South Asia, bordered by India to the east, south, and west and China to the north. It is a famous tourist destination noted for its spectacular mountain scenery, especially Mount Everest, the world’s tallest mountain. Other than this, Nepal also has a rich cultural heritage, with many ancient sites and temples. If you are interested in history and religion, we propose that you visit Lumbini. Lumbini is the birthplace of Gautama Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. Also, you can pay a visit to the Maya Devi Temple, which is thought to be the birthplace of Buddha. You can also explore the Lumbini Garden, which is home to numerous temples and monasteries.

Kathmandu Valley

The Kathmandu Valley World Heritage Site, located in the Himalayan foothills, is divided into seven Monument Zones. These monument zones include the Durbar squares or urban centres of Kathmandu (Hanuman Dhoka), Patan, and Bhaktapur, as well as the religious complexes of Swayambhu, Bauddhanath, Pashupati, and Changu Narayan, as per UNESCO.

Lumbini

Siddhartha Gautama, the Lord Buddha, was born in Lumbini’s famous gardens in 623 B.C., which quickly became a pilgrimage destination. The Indian monarch Ashoka was among the pilgrims, and he constructed one of his commemorative Ashoka pillars there. The pillar’s inscription is the oldest in Nepal, as per the government site of Gorakhpur district.

Pokhara

Many travel writers have been inspired by Pokhara’s calm beauty. Its clean air, beautiful backdrop of snowy peaks, azure lakes, and surrounding flora make it ‘the jewel in the Himalaya,’ a site of outstanding natural disposition, as per the government site of Nepal.

Janakpur

Janakpur, recognised as the Hindu cultural centre in Nepal’s Terai plains, has long held special significance for Indian tourists. Similarly, Janakpur is of great appeal to Thai visitors because the late King Bhumibol professed a strong attachment to Janakpur as a Mithila cultural centre.

Chitwan National Park

Chitwan, located at the foot of the Himalayas, is one of the last unspoiled remnants of the ‘Terai’ region, which once spanned India and Nepal’s foothills. It features a notably diverse flora and fauna. The park is home to one of the last single-horned Asiatic rhinoceros populations as well as one of the Bengal tiger’s last refuges.

