New Delhi: The nine-day long festival of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Durga and is celebrated in India with much zeal and festive fervour. Today is Maha Navami, which is believed to be the day when goddess Durga defeated the evil Mahishasura.Also Read - This Family in Karnataka's Hubli Has Been Organising Toy Exhibition on Dussehra For Past 30 Years

During this much revered festival, devotees wake up before dawn, take bath, and do all the preparations to welcome Goddess Durga in their homes. For nine days, she is worshipped in nine different incarnations and each signifies a distinct power. Also Read - Navratri 2021, Day 9: Maa Siddhidatri, Puja Vidhi, Tithi And Mantra

Any festival is incomplete without scrumptious food and especially during Navratri, most people refrain from eating onion and garlic, as they follow a Navratri fast. Hence, as the Navratri season is here, we have curated a list of some of the mouth-watering delicacies that will keep you energetic while fasting. You can try these foods even after the festival is over. Check them out. Also Read - Maha Navami 2021: Wishes, Greetings, Whatsapp Status, Images And Status You Can Share With Your Loved Ones

5 Navratri-Special Delicacies That Will Keep You in Good Spirits While Fasting

Buckwheat Khichdi

This khichdi is absolutely delicious as well as easy to prepare. Buckwheat groats, which are also known as sabut kuttu, are mixed with potatoes and peanuts for Navratri fasting. It is a wholesome meal in itself. You can eat it if in case you are travelling while fasting, to stay energetic all through the day.

Kuttu ka Paratha

Many of you would have tried this delicacy during these nine days. Kuttu ki roti or paratha is one other gluten-free flatbread, you can opt for during fasting. Made with buckwheat flour and mashed potatoes, these are absolutely healthy flatbreads. Try it!

Vrat ke Aloo

Who doesn’t love potatoes? Potato recipes for fasting are quite common in Indian kitchens, especially during Navratri. Crumbled potato, Dahi Aloo, jeera aloo, and more – there are ample options to try.

Rajgira Roti

Rajgira roti or rajgira paratha is a healthy gluten-free flatbread which goes along with any potato sidedish. Ever tried this?

Sabudana Thalipeeth

These crisp and soft pancakes, called Sabudana thalipeeth, are made with tapioca pearls, mashed potatoes, ground peanuts, and spices. In Marathi, they are referred to as upvasache thalipeeth and are also called sabudana roti in some parts of the country.