Srinagar: Owing to its mesmerizing beauty, Dal Lake area in Srinagar will soon have 5 new tourist villages, namely, Kachri Mohalla, Sofi Mohalla, Tinda Mohallah, Akhoon Mohalla, and a vegetable market — all at the picturesque lake. These five villages will be developed from the point of view of encouraging tourism and employment. These new tourist villages will emphasize on offering unique experiences and helping locals develop their tourism businesses.

Replete with colourful shikaras (traditional houseboats), Shalimar Bagh, Nishat Bagh, Chashmashahi, floating lotus gardens and markets, and more, Dal Lake attracts thousands of visitors every year. To make the place more welcoming to tourists and provide employment opportunities to the locals as well, these villages will be equipped with the best of facilities.

The development of these villages will be undertaken by the Tourist Villages Development programme under the Mission Youth initiative. It aims at developing 75 villages having distinction in terms of scenic beauty, adventurous terrain, art and culture, history and archaeology. The broad objectives of the programme are to develop new tourism destinations which will integrate social, cultural, economic and spiritual characteristics. It will also enhance infrastructural facilities within such selected villages.

Offering soulful rural experiences, each of these villages have their own USPs, and will offer unique homestays for tourists. These homestays will have all basic amenities. The programme also seeks to provide local youth with handicraft training so that local products can reach to a wider market through tourists.

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed heavy tourist influx this year and they are all the more eager to throng the new destinations. Through this programme, tourists would now be able to experience a storehouse of activities: adventure sports, budget accomodation, sound and light recreational facilities, eco friendly transportation facilities and much more. The programme will also focus upon promotion of local hospitality, construction of tourist complexes, wayside amenities, Tourist Facilitation Centres, etc.

One of the many aims of this project is to enhance rural tourism and provide opportunities to locals to earn their livelihoods. The best ways are through local handicrafts. For handicrafts, the concerned department will also provide the local youth with proper training. It also wants to help them hone their skills and find ways to locate the right market for their products. Additionally, these new villages will also be promoted as potential film shooting sites.

Financial assistance worth Rs 10 lakh including Rs 8.50 lakh from banking partner, Mission youth J&K will provide an amount of Rs 1.5 lakh or 15 percent of project cost (whichever is minimum) as special upfront incentive (subsidy) under the scheme. The beneficiary must be unemployed and registered with the concerned District Employment and Counseling Centre.

As per officials, the initiative of the Tourist Village Network has the potential and propensity to mobilize the diverse geographical and socio-economic landscape of the Union Territory.