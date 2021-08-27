New Delhi: In today’s new normal, work from home has become part of everyone’s life. And, owing to our hectic schedules, a mini-vacation is all we need. However, choosing a destination isn’t only enough these days, as hygiene, a reasonable budget, safety, and other considerations have become a priority. We know the struggle is real, hence, here we have curated a list, specially for all you globetrotters seeking solace in some of India’s best offbeat hill stations that are much less crowded.Also Read - Viral Video: Kashmiri Bride Drives Husband to Sasuraal After Vidaai, Hailed For 'Smashing Stereotypes' | Watch

Well, stop browsing around Instagram or getting envious of that travel influencer, and get down to planning your perfect getaway. We are happy to encourage.

Plan a Trip to These 5 Offbeat Budget-Friendly Retreats in India to Break That Covid Monotony

Naggar, Himachal Pradesh

This village in the heart of Himachal Pradesh's highlands and surrounded by nature has breathtaking panoramic views. Along with smiling and enjoying your hot cuppa while looking at the view or patting your back for choosing this destination, you can go fishing, try adventure sports along with a variety of other outdoor activities or go to the local markets and try the delicious local Buddhist fast food. Those seeking a spiritual break can also visit the century-old temples here like the Gauri Sankar temple, and enjoy the peaceful pahadi environment of Naggar.

goSTOPS Naggar is a perfect choice for groups and solo travelers. Their most reasonable pricing starts from Rs. 700/- per night with high-class facilities and services making it one of the favorite choices for backpackers. This colourful hostel is often packed with activities, like-minded individuals, and a friendly chilled-out host who will make your stay all the more pleasant. It has a clean environment, ultra-modern restrooms, a gorgeous rooftop, breathtaking view, and high-speed free WiFi. Don’t forget to capture and upload the serene beauty of Naggar and your stay at goSTOPS because you know the rule, ‘pics or it didn’t happen’.

Pelling, Sikkim

Pelling is a hidden treasure surrounded by late 17th century monasteries and spectacular mountain views. The neighbouring villages will give you an insight into the lives of several tribes, who call this place home for generations. Apart from serving as a base for a variety of hikes in the area, this is an excellent location for mountain biking and rock climbing. You can visit many monasteries, including the oldest Buddhist monastery too.

Mochilero Ostello, Pelling is one of the best stay options here. This hostel provides big and clean rooms. It has a lovely view of the valley and a pleasant and helpful staff to make your stay hassle-free. With prices starting at 1000/- per night, this is a cost-effective alternative. Often, events are held here to engage travelers in enjoyable pursuits such as yoga, meditation, and cooking.

Kurseong, West Bengal

Known for its serene atmosphere, this place is recognized as the land of white orchids. During monsoons, the area gets cloudy and receives an enormous amount of rain, making it the ideal spot for travelers seeking a dreamy setting. The town is known for its British-style aesthetics, historic churches, and schools. Tea plantations, snow-capped mountains can all be found here. On most days, the sky here is loaded with hues reminiscent of an artist’s palette. A wonderful spot to boost your Insta feed game.

Toroyok Riang homestay is a low-cost hotel in Kurseong that is convenient to the area’s most famous tourist attractions. This is a popular choice for travelers who enjoy exploring something new every time. The structure is located amid the mountains and has a homely feel about it. This is an excellent alternative, with friendly staff and pricing starts at Rs. 999/- only.

Wayanad, Kerala

This picturesque hill station is in Kerala, surrounded by lush vegetation, and wildlife sanctuaries are filled with the clean and cold mountain breeze. A wonderful stop to get lost in nature among the beautiful waterfalls, bird viewing spots, caves, and sheer bounty of Wayanad’s drip. You should try rock climbing here and purchase some local coffee, tea from the market to bring back as a memory. If you and your fam are nature lovers, Wayanad is a destination you should certainly consider.

The Ashtami Holiday Retreat is a beautiful heritage residence maintained by the hotel’s owner, who also provides local tour guidance for a pleasant and tranquil stay in Wayanad. The hotel serves local and Indian cuisine prepared by expert chefs to your specifications. All these and more are available with rates beginning at Rs. 900/- only.

Aru Valley, Kashmir

Surrounded by beautiful meadows, stunning lakes, and mountains, this is a less crowded hill station in Kashmir. It attracts visitors not only for the most magnificent views, but also for the variety of outdoor activities such as skiing and helicopter skiing. The temperature is mostly chilled with the entire place gets covered in snow during winters. You can try horse riding or fishing in the Aru River or enjoy a leisure day in the pretty hills while sightseeing, taking pictures, and even enjoy a small picnic overlooking the beautiful views.

Hotel Premier is situated in a stunning spot with fantastic views of the mountains. If you want to stay somewhere comfortable and affordable, this is the place for you. This property offers clean and hygienic accommodations in addition to quality service. To keep yourself warm and comfy you may try some tasty and spicy food from the menu. Rates begin at Rs. 1000/- onwards.