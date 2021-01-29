Are you someone who loves exploring unexplored places with your soulmate? If yes! Then there are some of the offbeat places that will never let you come back from your honeymoon. Without giving a single thought, venture into these spectacular places and spend some of the best time of your honeymoon! Also Read - Chilli Chicken Recipe: Want to Learn the Art of Making Mouth-Watering Chinese Chicken?- WATCH!

1. Nihi Sumba Island (INDONESIA)

You must have heard about Bali, Jakarta, and Ubud in Indonesia, but there’s an exotic island as ‘NIHI SUMBA’ with full of romance in the air. Nihi Sumba is one of the lesser-known places in the list of honeymoon destinations, but believe me, no other place can give you an aura of romance better than this exotic island. The island is also known as Horses Paradise because of the retired racehorses that are now a guardian angel of this island. A hidden paradise for spending some of the best quality time together.

How to reach – You can take a direct flight to Nihi Sumba island from Bali.

Best Time To Visit – March-September

2. Bermuda (North America)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bermuda (@bermuda)

Known for pink beach and rich history, Bermuda is one of its kind for a honeymoon getaway. Beautiful Bermuda will steal away your heart with its pristine beauty, uncrowded roads, and pink beaches that you will surely remember till your last breath. Situated on the east coast of North America, this 21 square mile island is an ideal destination for stunning sunsets. Gone are the days when you plan a candlelight dinner on a normal beach; Plan a special day with your partner on the alluring and captivating pink beach and feel the essence of love.

How to reach: You will find daily non-stop flight to Bermuda from New York

Best Time To Visit – March- April

3. Cappadocia (Turkey)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cappadocia (@cappadocia)

Think about a world full of a hot air balloon. Yes! Cappadocia is one such place. Located in central Turkey, Cappadocia is full of bronze age homes that will give you the feel of walking amid a prehistoric period. Popularly known for hot air balloon rides, this place is a romantic getaway for a newlywed couple. If you and your partner are interested in visiting churches, then this is the best place for you. Cappadocia has been regarded as one of the most alluring UNESCO world heritage sites with plentiful rock-face churches.

How to reach: You will get a direct flight from Kayseri Erkilet airport in Kayseri, Turkey

Best Time To Visit – September- October

4. Dingle (Ireland)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peer Behse (@peerbehse)

Dingle is a small town in Ireland famously known for beauty spa and treatments. Located on the spectacular dingle peninsula, this place will take you in the lap of artistry and exquisiteness of natural beauty. Dingle is the most romantic destination in Ireland for a romantic walk and lots of scenic views that’s worth giving a shot. The best way to explore Dingle is to rent a car and leave for a long romantic drive with your partner.

How to reach: The nearest airport to Dingle is Shannon and Cork airport

Best Time To Visit – July- October

5. Woodstock (Vermont)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TRAVEL (@travellers_lifestyles)

If you are looking for a remote, hidden, and quite honeymoon place, then Woodstock in Vermont is exactly what you are looking for. There are various sports activities, such as snowboarding, skiing, and ice climbing that you and your partner can indulge in and spend some adventurous time together. Woodstock is full of bewitching downtown and alluring outdoor views that will prove to be a whimsical experience for you two.

How to reach: You can reach through Lebanon airport which is small and has connections with Boston’s airport

Best Time To Visit – June to September