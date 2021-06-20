5 Offbeat Places in Uttarakhand That You Should Explore Post COVID Lockdown

New Delhi: The lush green paradise, picturesque locations and towering deodars – what else one needs for a serene and rejuvenating vacation! And Uttarakhand, travellers’ popular vacay spot, offers all that and more. In the words of acclaimed author Ruskin Bond on the mountains, “It is always the same with mountains. Once you have lived with them for any length of time, you belong to them. There is no escape.” Mountains give every traveller the true escape one needs from the every day’s hustle and bustle. Also Read - Who All Require COVID Travel Pass in Kerala? Here's How to Apply For it

Here we have compiled a list of some of the lesser-known places in Uttarakhand that you can explore post the COVID-induced lockdown ends in the State. Currently, the Uttarakhand government has extended the lockdown or Covid curfew in the state till June 22. For those who are coming from other states, they will have to register on the Smart City portal and produce a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours on arrival. Also Read - Here's How to Register For Covishield, Covaxin, Sputnik Vaccine on Paytm, CoWIN And Aarogya Setu | Step-by-Step Guide

Check out our top picks for offbeat places in Uttarakhand here

Bhimtal, Nainital

Bhimtal is only 4500 feet above sea level and is located in the foothills of the Nainital District. The stunning location is only about 22 kilometres from main city of Nainital. Bhimtal, for those of you who don’t know, houses a beautiful lake with an island in the centre. For a vacay with family, this is an ideal place for a weekend getaway. Interestingly, there are also a few ancient temples that you can explore. The 17th century Bhimeshwar Temple is one of them. Also Read - Good News! Taj Mahal Reopens For Visitors as COVID Cases Decline

Mukteshwar, Nainital

Did you know Mukteshwar gets its name from the 350-year-old Lord Shiva temple which is located at the highest point in town? It is located about 7500 feet above sea level and a 51-kilometre drive from Nainital. If you are looking for some fun adventure activities, then Mukteshwar is an ideal place for trekking and camping. Also, Chauli-ki-Jali is an overhanging cliff that is the highlight of this town. You can try rock climbing and rappelling there.

Pangot, Nainital

Picturesque landscapes, variety of adventure activities like rock climbing, paragliding and trekking, Pangot is a perfect hub for campers and photogrpahers. It is located at about 15 kilometres away from Nainital. Pack your bags and jet off to this quaint little village away from your every day’s hustle and bustle. Located at the height of 6510 feet above sea level, the drive up to this village takes you through some of the lushest green mountain forests of Kilbury and Snow View. What are you waiting for? Go, pack your bags!

Munsiyari, Pithoragarh

Popularly known as the ‘Little Kashmir’, Munsiyari is located at the height of 7500 feet above sea level, and is perched on the border of India, Tibet, and Nepal. The location offers stunning views of the snow-capped peaks of the Himalayan range. Munsiyari is also referred to as the ‘Gateway to Johar Valley’ which was the ancient trade route between India and Tibet. This town also serves as the base for three glaciers – Namik, Milam and Ralam. This place is perfect for an ideal getaway with family!

Binsar, Almora

Looking for a quiet and a serene holiday? Then, look nowhere else. Located about 7000 feet above sea level and a 90-kilometre drive from Nainital, Binsar offers some of the most beautiful roads to travel by. From flowing rivers that accompany you on the road to paths surrounded only by deodars and silence, Binsar serves as a trekker’s paradise. Interestingly, the Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary is the main attraction of this quaint hill town, and hosts numerous rare Himalayan creatures and birds.