Sikkim: Home to glaciers, alpine meadows, thousands of varieties of wildflowers and Buddhist monasteries among other stunning attractions, Sikkim is a must-visit if you haven't already been there!

Now that the state has reopened for tourism after the COVID-induced lockdown, here's your chance to plan a vacay to this exquisite state in India with your family for that long-pending Himalayan vacay. So, people who have taken both the doses of the Covid vaccine can visit Sikkim now as state government has lifted the temporary ban on the entry of visitors from other parts of the country from July 5th onwards.

Here we have compiled a list of some of the lesser-known attractions of the state that will certainly make your trip more memorable and exciting.

Check them out here

Lachen

Lachen is one of the lesser-explored dreamy destinations in Sikkim that is located in the northern part of the state. The paradise on Earth that it is, it has much more to offer in terms of a breathtaking vacation. Gurudongmar Lake is one of the prime places of interest here. Did you know Gurudongmar Lake is one of the highest lakes in the world and in India, located at an altitude of 5,430 m (17,800 ft), in Sikkim? Popular for its scenic beauty, it is considered sacred by Buddhists, Sikhs and Hindus. In Lachen, if you are in any luck, you can spot exotic birds too!

Yuksom

So, if you are someone looking for a leisure trip, then Yuksom is the perfect place for a serene getaway for you. Located in west Sikkim, it is about 143 km away from Gangtok. Interestingly, the first Chogyal was crowned here in the year 1642, and the sacred throne can still be seen here, which is made of stone. What’s the Chogyal? Well, the Chogyal was the absolute monarch of Sikkim from 1642 to 1975, when the monarchy was abolished and its people voted in a referendum to make Sikkim the 22nd state of India. Explore the joy of village homestay, and go trekking nearby.

​Barsey Rhododendron Sanctuary

Nothing less than a paradise, ​Barsey Rhododendron Sanctuary is located in Western Sikkim and is home to rhododendron trees. For the trekkers, this is a great place. The entire region is full of red or white flowers, and you will find small Buddhist shrines on your way that you can explore.

​Khangchendzonga National Park

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, the park is named after Mount Kanchenjunga or Khangchendzonga, the third highest peak in the world. Yes, that’s right! Widely considered a trekking paradise, this national park houses about 550 species of birds. This is a must-visit, if you love adventure.

Gyalshing

Set apart from the hustle-bustle of major towns like Gangtok and Darjeeling, but easily accessible from them, Gyalshing is the capital of West Sikkim. It serves as the starting point for a number of popular Himalayan treks and is located close to the breathtaking Glacier Valley as well. Explore the 17th century Pemyangtse Monastery and make a wish at the Khecheopalri Lake, the legendary lake where no leaves or debris are ever seen floating on the surface! What are you waiting for then? Go, pack your bags!

According to the reports, the State Home Department, in a notification, said that fully vaccinated travellers can enter the Himalayan state through Rangpo in East Sikkim and Melli in South Sikkim after showing their vaccination certificates at the border check-gates as per the requirements.

Besides, the state government also allowed hotels, guest houses and homestays to operate at 50 per cent capacity from Monday onwards with strict adherence to COVID-related protocols.

Shopping malls, showrooms and shops have also been allowed to open at full capacity with strict compliance with safety guidelines. So, don’t forget to maintain social distancing, wear mask and keep sanitizing your hands!