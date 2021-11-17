New Delhi: The wanderlusts just need a chance to step out of their house and what can be better than a long weekend to get away from every day’s hustle and bustle, right? Well, the upcoming weekend has an additional holiday on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti and here is your chance to go on a Gurudwara trail in the country to commemorate the birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev.Also Read - MRI Scan At Only Rs 50! Delhi's Bangla Sahib Gurdwara To Offer India's 'Cheapest' MRI Scan From December

To make the travel-related bookings simpler and convenient, here we have listed out five online platforms that you can check out. Also Read - Prince Charles Visits Bangla Sahib Gurdwara on Gurpurab, Tries Flipping Chapatis as Part of Seva

Check Out These 5 Online Platforms

Confirmtkt – Confirmtkt, the online train ticket discovery and booking platform, delivers a seamless search and booking experience to the travellers. Catering primarily to budget travellers using smartphones, the platform ensures that any customer who logs on to the platform even at the last minute, leaves with a confirmed ticket. Through this platform, you can also check real-time train tracks, even in the offline mode using the information generated from mobile towers on the train route. Isn’t this cool?

SanKash – SanKash offers flexible payment choices. It focuses on helping Travel Agents and Tour Operators (online & offline), provide pay-in-parts/monthly solutions for their customers. Through this unique value proposition, it intends to create best-in-class customer and partner focused affordability solutions for the travel industry.

Airbnb – Many of you would be already aware of this platform. Airbnb is a travel app that helps in bookings of rental apartments, villas and homes, based on your budget. They provide well-furnished accommodations that feels like home. It is accessible via website and mobile app.

Make My Trip – Make My Trip (MMT) is one of the oldest Indian travel companies that helps in easy bookings which includes flight tickets, bus tickets, rail tickets, hotel reservations and holiday packages. It provides budget options as well as luxury stays with a wide variety for both domestic and international travellers.

Travel Triangle– Travel triangle is an online travel app that helps travellers to connect with multiple local travel agents. It provides the best vacation deals and also helps travellers to know what can be explored in the destination along with different local activities.

The Significance of Guru Nanak Jayanti

Gurpurab, also known as Guru Nanak Jayanti, is the most important festival for the followers of the religion of Sikhism. It is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev.

When is Gurupurab Celebrated?

For the uninitiated, this significant festival is celebrated on the day of Kartik Poornima, which is the fifteenth lunar day in the month of Kartik according to the Hindu calendar. This year, it will be celebrated on November 19.