New Year's Eve is a magical time, it's the evening when we bid goodbye to the old year and usher into the new one. The days between Christmas and December 31st are the perfect time to reflect, reminisce, and be with the ones you love the most.

An amazing way to kick start the New Year is by being away from the hustle-bustle of the city, gazing at the stars, sitting by the bonfire with friends or loved ones, and munching those barbequed snacks has its own charm. You can choose from a plethora of places and plan the perfect beginning for the upcoming year. So, here we present some of our favorite camping sites around Delhi NCR. These beautiful places are surely going to make for a perfect holiday destination! End the past year with a bang and start the New Year with positive energy with your loved ones.

Check out the list below and pick the best place according to your preferences.

Delta105

Delta105 is an army experiential zone, led by professionals and enthusiasts who are experienced and will give you proper guidance and training for this fun-filled experience. The camp has been started by army personnel Major Dinesh Sharma along with jawans from his regiment.

It is a day picnic camp that provides visitors with fulfilling experiences by recreating life in an Army camp and a glimpse into “What makes a Jawan?” The stay at camp involves activities like adventure courses, friendship peak, and much more. The facilities include food, training, camping, army obstacle course, tent pitching, obstacle run, jumaring, rappelling, bonfire, survival training, and more adventure. And most interestingly, they have a war zone that looks like an international border. Here, they explain how the enemy enters, how to stop them, what weapons are used.

Celebrate the New Year’s Eve 2020 chilling with your gang of friends and family in Delta105, gazing at the green acre of land, the cold breeze brushing your cheeks, dancing and singing in dense fog, welcoming the new year 2021 with a bonfire.

Ideal Trip Duration: 1Night/2 Days

Cost: Kids- INR 696; Adults: 1,298 inclusive of the use of park facilities, two meals and snacks; for tickets, Delta105.com

Camp Mustang, Sohna Road

Camp Mustang is another option to celebrate New Year’s Eve in a most extraordinary way and also, It’s a most convenient option if you do not want to go too far from the National Capital. Camp Mustang is also counted as one of the best places for office camping trips near Delhi. The convenience of being close to the city and shorter travel time makes it a great place for families too. Activities arranged by the camp include team building activities, obstacle courses, cycling, farming, astronomy, and rocketry, to name a few.

Ideal Trip Duration: 1 Day

Cost: INR 950 per person onwards

Camp Wild Dhauj

Delhi’s largest wilderness adventure camp situated in the world’s oldest ecosystem zone – “The Aravali Hills” at Dhauj 7 Km from Delhi called “CAMP WILD”. Dhauj is near Mangar village in Faridabad District, Haryana. The Aravali valley, at Dhauj, though so near to Delhi, is secretly tucked away. The ancient remains of Aravali , after centuries of erosion, are hard granite rocks perfect for rock climbing & related sports. The valley offers a unique combination of insight of the rural farm life and a wild ambiance for adventure for an unforgettable experience.

For the corporate world, it could be an antidote for office stress or motivating the team to be a leader. For an overseas guest, it would be a delightful experience of farms, Indian rural culture, adventure activities, etc.

Ideal Trip Duration: Day Picnic/1 or 2Nights Weekend

Cost: Around INR 4,134

Morni Hills

This beautiful tourist destination, Located in Tikkar Tall, Haryana will give you enough reasons to celebrate your New Year in a most special way. The views are awe-inspiring. At night you can see the clear starry sky which is a rare treat for denizens of Delhi.

Since Morni Hills is a small hill station; your options for accommodation will be limited. There are few beautiful resorts that have a spectacular panoramic view of hills that you’ll love.

P.S. Don’t forget to carry your guitar!

Ideal Trip Duration: 1Day

Cost: INR 50-100

Damdana Lake

Surrounded by Aravali mountain range on one side, Damdana Lake is another good option for camping lovers who do not have many days to celebrate this Eve. Just a few hours’ drives from the city the site is filled with natural beauty and known for the wonderful facilities in the camps located there. The activities that you indulge yourself in are commando net, spider net boating, rock climbing, and balance walk.

Ideal Trip Duration – 1Night/1Day

Cost – INR 650 per person