5 Places To Visit In Noida During Monsoon

Here is a list of 5 excellent spots in Noida where you may spend a pleasant weekend with your friends or family.

Botanical Garden Noida (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

New Delhi: Every Indian city transforms into its most beautiful form as the monsoon approaches, and Noida is no different. Rain turns the city into a lush paradise that highlights all of its natural beauty. The city bordering the national capital, Noida, has many good places where you can go with your friends or family and have a good weekend during this rainy season. These are the top five locations in Noida that can be visited during the monsoons.

1. Okhla Bird Sanctuary

Located at the entrance to NOIDA in the Gautam Budh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, the Okhla Bird Sanctuary (OBS) is a roughly 4-square-kilometre-sized area. It is located where the Yamuna River exits the jurisdiction of Delhi and enters the state of Uttar Pradesh. This sanctuary is one of the state’s 15 bird refuges, as per the official website of the sanctuary. It’s the best place to visit during the monsoons, as the place is greener and more Instagrammable. It’s located in Sector 15A, Noida, Uttar Pradesh, 201301.

2. ISKCON Temple

The ISKON temple, which is regarded as a peaceful location and is centred on the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita and the lessons taught by Lord Krishna, is a part of the Hare Krishna movement’s religious traditions. This is a place you must see while visiting Noida if you’re looking for some spirituality amid this rainy season. It’s exact location is at Maharaja Agrasen Marg, Opposite the NTPC office, Block A, Sector 33, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201301.

3. Botanical Garden

With a 100-acre property, Noida’s Botanical Garden is a favourite destination for nature enthusiasts. Here, a variety of trees, plants, and animals may be found. There is a lovely lake on the property, as well as walkways, flowerbeds, and grass. The garden attracts many birdwatchers because it is home to a variety of birds, as per Housing.com. It’s located at Capt. Viijyant Thapar Marg, Sector 38, Noida, Uttar Pradesh, 201303.

4. Noida Golf Course

The Uttar Pradesh government founded the Noida Golf Course on December 5, 1989, and it is located in Noida. Golf practise facilities are the main use of the space. This neighbourhood is also a desirable residential location given that Delhi is only a short drive away. It’s located in Sector 43, Noida, Uttar Pradesh, 201303.

5. Brahmaputra Market

Brahmaputra Market, located at 865 Maharishi Dayanand Marg, Sector 29, is a popular hangout destination for youth and families. The place is famous for street food, and people reach it from long distances.

