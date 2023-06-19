Home

5 Places Near New Delhi Where You Can Visit Under 5 Thousand Rupees

Here are a list of places that you must plan a visit with your friends and family and can pay all your expenses within Rs 5,000.

New Delhi: How many times has it happened that you made a plan to go on vacation with your friends or family but had to cancel due to budget issues? What if we suggest some places where you can visit without worrying about the budget.

1. Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand

Mukteshwar is a tiny hill town amidst the snow-clad mountains. It is home to a 350-year-old Shiva temple known as Mukteshwar Dham and is famous for its proximity to adventurous activities and breathtaking views of the Himalayas. The distance between New Delhi and Mukteswar is almost 330 km, and you can reach there by car in about 7 and a half hours.

2. Ranikhet, Uttarakhand

Ranikhet is one of Uttarakhand’s most famous tourist destinations, boasting some of the best panoramic landscapes and natural beauty. This teeny-tiny oasis is ideal for those in need of mental purification. This resort, located in the Uttarakhand region of Almora, has everything to calm a city dweller. The distance between New Delhi and Mukteswar is almost 340 km, and you can reach there by car in about 6 and a half hours.

3. Sariska, Rajasthan

Located on the mighty Aravalai Range, Sariska is home to various wildlife species, including tigers, leopards, and the common Indian civet. It is a must-visit place for nature and bird lovers. The place is only 217 km away from New Delhi and can be reached in 2 hours.

4. Kullu, Himachal Pradesh

Known as the ‘Valley of Gods’, Kullu is a cluster of beautiful valleys in Himachal Pradesh. Located between the majestic Himalayas and the river Beas, Kullu is situated at an altitude of 1230 m. The beautiful location is located 511 km from New Delhi and can be reached in 9 hours by car.

5. Agra, Uttar Pradesh

Within 250 miles of Delhi and reachable by car in 3 hours, Agra is one of the top tourist destinations. People from Delhi frequently travel to the city of love, which is the location of the exquisite Taj Mahal. Agra, a small yet stunning city on the Yamuna Bank in the state of Uttar Pradesh, is situated there.

