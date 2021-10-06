Arunachal Pradesh: In a piece of good news for the travellers, Arunachal Pradesh state government has recently announced to reopen the state for visitors to promote tourism in the region.Also Read - Viral Video: Arunachali Boy Raps Gully Boy Song 'Apna Time Aayega', Impresses Everyone | Watch

According to the latest developments, those who are fully vaccinated, with both the doses of approved COVID-19 vaccine, will be allowed to enter the state. Keep scrolling down to know the latest Covid guidelines in the state.

Further, the state government also passed an order, stating that the issuance of Inner Line Permit (ILP)/ Restricted Area Permit/ Protected Area Permit shall be resumed with immediate effect under existing rules and regulations.

What is ILP?

ILP (Inner Line Permit) is an official travel document that is issued to Indian citizens, who are keen to visit restricted/protected areas or states including Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, and Mizoram for a limited period.

Likewise, the Foreigner (Protected Areas) Act is required by foreign travellers to obtain a Protected Area Permit (PAP) to visit certain areas in India, including Arunachal.

Here, we have curated a list of some of the exciting places that you can explore in this beautiful state. Check them out.

5 Exciting Places to Visit in Arunachal Pradesh as it Reopens For Travellers

Itanagar

The state Capital of Arunachal Pradesh, Itanagar is also widely known as the land of dawn-lit mountains. Considered the cultural hub of the state, this place is truly an underrated tourist destination in India. Set in the foothills of the Himalayas, the city is home to medieval Ita Fort and the Jawaharlal Nehru State Museum, which exhibits textiles and handicrafts.

Tawang

Considered as one of the highest points in Arunachal Pradesh, this place houses the largest Buddhist Monastery in India. It is situated 448 km north-west of state capital Itanagar at an elevation of approximately 3,048 metres.

Ziro Valley

Located at the foothills of Himalayas surrounded by quaint little towns, rice paddies and lush green forests, this will be worth the visit for all the nature lovers.

Nandapha National Park

For wildlife enthusiasts, this is a must-visit. Here at Nandapha National Park, you would be easily able to spot tigers. Sounds fun right?

Along Valley

This stunning valley is surrounded by villages rich in history and culture wherein you can live among different tribes and get to know them. That would definitely be a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Go, try it!

Moreover, according to a report in ToI, the administration will also issue an advisory on COVID appropriate behaviour for travellers.

Don’t forget to check the latest Covid guidelines on the government websites before making your travel plans as the guidelines may change depending upon the prevailing coronavirus situation.