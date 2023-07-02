Home

5 Places To Visit In Rajasthan During Monsoons

With its lush greenery, stunning scenery, and fascinating history, Rajasthan is a great place to visit during the monsoon season.

Jal Mahal, Rajasthan. The lush greenery, stunning scenery, and fascinating history of the state are all brought to life by the rains in Rajasthan. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Jaipur: The monsoon season is a great time to visit Rajasthan since the rains bring out the state’s luxuriant vegetation and magnificent beauty. In Rajasthan, the monsoon season is characterised by luxuriant flora, breathtaking beauty, and engrossing history. Forts, palaces, and temples in the state all shine brightest during the rainy season. Here are five locations close to Jaipur that are particularly worthwhile to visit at this time of the year.

The Amer Fort

One of India’s most magnificent palaces, the Amer Fort, is set atop a hill not far from Jaipur. This magnificent structure, sometimes referred to as the Amber Fort, is a work of architecture and holds a major place in Indian history. Its labyrinthine passageways and spiral staircases give it this name. Amer Fort, which is only 11 miles from Jaipur, is made of pink and yellow sandstone and is a part of a large complex, as per Holidify.

Nahargarh Fort

In the eighteenth century, Sawai Madho Singh constructed the magnificent Nahargarh Fort. The name Nahargarh, which means “abode of tigers,” refers to the fort’s location on Cheel ka Teela, or “Hill of Eagles.” At one time, Jaipur’s city walls were fortified by the Nahargarh, Amer, and Jaigarh forts.

Jal Mahal

The Jal Mahal, which is also known as the “Water Palace,” was not intended to be used as a palace when it was erected by Maharaja Madho Singh I. It was designed to act as a hunting lodge for the king and his entourage when they went on duck hunting excursions. The palace is still a well-known location for sightseeing in Jaipur, standing in the centre of Man Sagar Lake. The Jal Mahal was built with pink sandstone in a symmetrical style, following a traditional Rajput pattern, as per the official tourism site of Rajasthan government.

Keoladeo National Park

Keoladeo National Park in the Indian state of Rajasthan is renowned for having a huge number of resident breeding non-migratory birds and acting as an important habitat for migratory waterfowl from the Palaearctic region.

In addition to serving as a wintering place for migratory ducks from the Palaearctic region, Keoladeo National Park in the Indian state of Rajasthan is also known for harbouring a large number of breeding non-migratory resident birds. Because of its ideal location in the middle of the Central Asian migratory flyway and the abundance of water, numerous flocks of ducks, geese, coots, pelicans, and waders assemble there during the winter, the UNESCO report on the site says.

Bhangarh Fort

The Bhangarh Fort is reputed to be the one of the most mysterious locations in India. There is no denying the fact that anything connected to the paranormal draws a lot of interest, and the desolate city of Bhangarh capitalises on that very notion. Bhangarh Fort has become something of a must-see location as a result of its numerous ghost legends.

