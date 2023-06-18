Home

5 Places You Can Visit And Return The Same Day From Delhi NCR

5 Places You Can Visit And Return The Same Day From Delhi NCR

A good trip with a visit to the most picturesque and sublime places in India and returning the same day if you are living in New Delhi is possible.

A good trip with a visit to the most picturesque and sublime places in India and returning the same day if you are living in New Delhi is possible.

New Delhi: Ever thought of planning a holiday abroad or to a distant city but had to cancel at the last moment due to no leaves at your college or office? We have a solution for you. You can manage a good trip with a visit to the most picturesque and sublime places in India and return the same day if you are living in New Delhi.

Yes, it’s possible. Here are the names of places where you can pay a visit, enjoy, and return within a single day from Delhi NCR.

You may like to read

1. River Rafting, Rishikesh

Rishikesh is renowned for its tranquil settings, spiritual significance, and exciting adventure sports like bungee jumping and river rafting, among others. You must not miss out on this white-water river rafting trip in Rishikesh if you want to try something new and interesting. The distance between New Delhi and Rishikesh is almost 240 km and you can reach there by car in an about 4 hours time.

2. Hot Air Balloon Ride, Manali

Participating in hot-air ballooning in Manali is a pleasant and thrilling hobby. The stunning vistas make it much more alluring to indulge in this activity at this lovely tourist hill resort. Take part in this thrilling sport in Manali with your friends, and while you’re up there, enjoy the scenery from 100 feet above the ground while shooting selfies and flying higher with them. The distance between New Delhi and Rishikesh is almost 520 km and you can reach there by car in an about 10 hours time.

3. Deoria Tal Chandrashila Trek, Uttarakhand

The Chandrashila summit offers a view that is unmatched among the places we have trekked. The best mountain vistas of our Indian Himalayas are perhaps seen from the summit’s peak. Uttarakhand’s Chopta area is home to the Deoriatal Chandrashila Trek. Moreover, the Deoriatal region is very rich in flora and fauna and is bordered by snow-capped mountains and beautiful green forests. The distance between New Delhi and Rishikesh is almost 450 km and you can reach there by car in an about 11 hours time.

4. Taj Mahal, Agra

Within 250 miles of Delhi and reachable by car in 3 hours, Agra is one of the top tourist destinations. People from Delhi frequently travel to the city of love, which is the location of the exquisite Taj Mahal. Agra, a small yet stunning city on the Yamuna Bank in the state of Uttar Pradesh, is situated there.

5. Mathura and Vrindavan

Mathura and Vrindavan are two of the most sacred sites in India. Lord Krishna was born in the first, and he played there as a little child in the second. The city, which is located along the Yamuna River, is littered with numerous ancient temples that were expertly built. The cities boast gorgeous scenery and delectable food. Vrindavan is nearly 140 km away and reachable by car in 2 and a half hours.

One of the best times to visit these cities is around Holi. The citizens of Mathura and Vrindavan fervently and passionately celebrate the occasion. Numerous tens of thousands of people come together for a massive celebration each year. Both domestic and foreign visitors, including those from India, must abide by this.

