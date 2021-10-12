New Delhi: Navratri is celebrated with much festive fervor in India especially in the northern parts of the country, wherein devotees throng to famous Durga temples across the country.Also Read - In A Historic Debut, 4 Priestesses Storm Into Male Bastion, Conduct Durga Puja In Kolkata’s 66 Pally

During this time, people observe a nine-day fast and pray to different forms of Maa Shakti (a form of Goddess Durga). In fact, during this time many devotees also flock to Shakti Peethas that are scattered throughout the Indian subcontinent. These 51 Shakti Peethas are the most revered and prominent places of worship for the Hindus where, as per mythology, Devi Sati's body parts fell.

Here we have curated a list of some of the most powerful Goddess Durga temples in India for those who are religiously inclined. Check them out.

5 Most Powerful Goddess Durga Temples in India For Religiously Inclined People

Kamakhya Temple (Guwahati)

Kamkhya Devi Temple in Guwahati is considered one of the most prominent Shakti Peethas in India. It is, in fact, the place where Sati’s yoni (vagina), supposedly, fell, as per the popular beliefs. Some of the interesting facts? Well, inside a cave here is a sculpture of the yoni, which is considered as pious. People from all across the country visit this temple every year. Even Navratri is grandly celebrated here with much zeal and zest. The temple witnesses a huge footfall during this time.

How to reach: It is well-connected to both the Guwahati railway station ( approx 6 km) and the Guwahati airport (approx 20 km). Regular buses and auto-rickshaws ply from the railway station and airport to the temple.

Mata Vaishno Devi Temple (Jammu and Kashmir)

Vaishno Devi in Jammu and Kashmir’s Katra district is visited by hundreds and thousands of pilgrims all through the year. It is one of the 108 shakti peethas in the country. For the uninitiated, goddess Vaishno Devi is considered the manifestation of goddess Durga and she resides in the form of rocks within the holy cave of the temple. Devotees usually trek 13 km uphill from Katra and stand in long queues just in order to enter the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

How to reach: The nearest railhead is the Katra railway station, which is around 20 km from the temple. You can also opt for helicopter tours to the temple.

Maha Kali Devi Temple (Ujjain)

Also widely known as the Hara Sidhi Mata Temple, Maha Kali Devi Temple is situated on a small hillock in Ujjain, an ancient city beside the Kshipra River in Madhya Pradesh. According to the Hindu mythology, Devi Sati’s upper lip fell on the grounds where this temple stands today. Grah Kalika, Mahalakshmi and Saraswati are the other goddess forms worshipped here. Ever visited this temple?

How to reach: The nearest airport is at Indore, located at a distance of 56 km, while the city has its own railway station.

Kalighat Temple in Kolkata (West Bengal)

In this temple in Kolkata, Durga Puja is grandly celebrated during Navratri. The popular beliefs has it that the toe of the right foot of Goddess Sati is believed to have fallen where this temple stands today. The Kalighat temple remains crowded with thousands of devotees during the month of April and October (Navratri months). This prominent temple is more than 2000 years old and is situated on the banks of a small water body called Adi Ganga. Visit this temple for it is revered as an important Shakti Peetha.

How to reach: The temple is easily accessible from any part of Kolkata by local transportation facilities, including taxis, autos and buses.

Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysore (Karnataka)

It is situated on top of Chamundi Hills in Mysore. The temple is among the 18 Maha Shakti Peethas. It is said that hair of Sati fell here, and later in 12th century a temple was built by Hoysala rulers in the name of Goddess. Visit this temple and explore its stunning architecture.

How to reach: It is located at a distance of 13 km from Mysore and you can easily reach the temple by road. Bengaluru (approx 170 km) is the nearest airport to Mysore, while the city has its own railway station which is well-connected to most parts of the country.