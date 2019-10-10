The prevalence of stress in Indians is quite high compared to people belonging to other countries. This is what a recent report by a leading health insurance company has revealed. Last year, another survey conducted by Cigna TTK Health Insurance had stated that around 9 out of 10 Indians suffer from stress.

The main reason behind this is the busy and hectic lifestyle of people and an unhealthy diet that they follow. This clearly means that Indians need to take things a bit easy and rejuvenate their minds. According to a 2003 study, travelling to a peaceful and tranquil place can help people get rid of stress and negative emotions. It actually helps by reducing the level of cortisol hormone in the body. Here we give you the top 5 reasons why you must visit relaxing destinations around the world.

Helps you refresh your mind

Taking time out of your busy schedule and giving your mind a much-needed break can do wonders. When you visit a relaxing destination, you indirectly refresh your brain cells which induce positive thoughts in your brain.

Gives you a sense of belonging

Many people usually consider travelling as the most exhilarating thing to do, however, it is the most rejuvenating thing to do. When you feel dissociated from your monotonous work and life, travelling actually does the trick and gives you a sense of belonging to the universe. It can reignite your lust for life.

Improves your mental health

Staying and working regularly at the same place and around the same people can make you feel trapped and depressed. In this case, visiting places like Kashmir, Leh, Himachal Pradesh etc. can stimulate your mind and give it the much-needed boost. You will feel much happier and content after visiting such places.

Helps you generate new ideas

Spending time in tranquil destinations can increase your creativity by refreshing your mind. It is capable of tricking your body and mind and help in expanding your thoughts, ideas, and broaden your views.

Keeps you happy

When you travel, it gives a sense of freedom and independence, which is necessary for happiness. By opening your mind and giving it new experience, travelling to hill stations can make you happy.