February is definitely a fascinating month for a variety of reasons. It blends Valentine's Day's fervor. The Mughal Gardens open in the same month as if the sight of love-struck couples, the aroma of florals, and the romance in the air weren't enough to warm your soul. The Mughal Gardens of Delhi, a stunning area of lush greenery encased in India's presidential mansion, are a sight to behold for visitors to the Indian capital. Mughal gardens are known for their beautiful greenery, lovely wildflowers, and well-laid-out grass, and they draw visitors from all over the world.

Here are five reasons why you should spend Valentine’s Day with your partner in Mughal Garden:

1. Historical Significance

The most essential component of these magnificent gardens is, of course, the democratic ethos of India. During the bloom season, the Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens, especially the Mughal Gardens, are opened to the public, and this Udyanotsav draws heaps of tourists. The President's Estate is filled with vibrancy, aroma, and serenity throughout the year, thanks to the abundance of gardens.

2. Nature Enthusiasts

The Mughal Garden is divided into segments such as the main garden, terrace garden, long garden, and circular garden, to name a few. This 15-acre garden features a wide range of roses, tulips, bonsais, daffodils, and over 70 species of seasonal flowers each year. Flowers, herbs, Bonsai, musical fountains, and other plants can be found in front of the Presidential Palace.

3. Scenic Beauty

Another prominent aspect of this location is the Mughal canals and pavilions, which add a touch of Mughal flair to the sprawling greenery. The Mughal Gardens of Delhi, a beautiful piece of luscious green wonder, are a treat to watch. The Mughal Gardens of Kashmir and Agra are claimed to have influenced the overall design of the Gardens. There are also hints that the building was influenced by the finest Persian artwork.

4. Seasonal Visit

Every year in February and March, the renowned Mughal Garden at Rashtrapati Bhavan opens to the public. According to a statement released by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday, the Mughal Gardens will be open to the public from February 12 until March 16. The gardens will only be open to those who have made an advance online reservation. Walk-in access will not be available this year, as it was last year, as a COVID-19 preventive measure. Read HERE for details

5. Proximity to Other Landmarks

Other places to visit near Mughal Garden include the India Gate, National War Memorial, and the Red Fort. India Gate, a world-famous war museum near the Rashtrapati Bhavan is a must-see. The National War Memorial, located a short distance from India Gate is a great tourist destination for people who want to immerse themselves in history and tradition with every waking breath. The Red Fort of Delhi, a notable and highlighted example of Mughal unique architecture is still regarded as a national treasure.

What are you waiting for? Take your partner on a romantic date surrounded by a wide variety of flowers.